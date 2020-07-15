Ghost of Tsushima PS4/PS4 Pro review round-up: See what the critics say

The early reviews for Sucker Punch Production's latest upcoming game, Ghost of Tsushima, have come out. It is slated to launch this Friday, ie, 17th July. Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure, open-world PlayStation exclusive who's serene environment will never let you put down your controller.

From Jin's Samurai stand-offs with the Mongols to exploring the vast open world of Tsushima ,the game never feels tiring or like a chore. The early reviews of Ghost of Tsushima are great, but not that good. Some of the most common pointers that reviewers made were minor bugs and a little polishing that the game requires.

The current Metacritic rating of Ghost of Tsushima stands at 84/100. Amusingly, the total critics at current are 84. Off which 75 are positive reactions and nine mixed. We have compiled a list of some of the top reviews of Ghost of Tsushima from some well-known reviewers. Have a look:

Ghost of Tsushima PS4/PS4 Pro early reviews

IGN

Score - 9/10

Ghost of Tsushima is an enormous and densely-packed samurai adventure that often left me completely awestruck with both its visual spectacle and excellent combat. By steadily introducing new abilities instead of stat upgrades, its swordplay manages to stay challenging, rewarding and fun throughout the entire 40 to 50 hours that it took me to beat the campaign. A few aspects are surprisingly lacking in polish, in comparison to other first-party Sony games, especially when it comes to enemy AI and the stealth part of its stealth/action split. Still, this is an extraordinary open-world action-adventure game that solves several issues that have long gone unaddressed in the genre, while also just being an all-around samurai slashin’ good time.

Game Rant

Score - 4.5/5

The game may not be an evolution of the genre, but it is one of the best versions of it. By mixing a beautiful setting with visceral combat, Ghost of Tsushima hopes that its lesser elements won’t be as bothersome, and its story will be able to propel players forward. Personally, the compulsion to uncover every question mark, complete every Tale, and master the combat was very strong. If the idea of controlling a deadly Samurai in an Assassin’s Creed-style open world sounds enticing, the game more than delivers.

Daily Star

Score - 5/5

I think that your enjoyment of Ghost of Tsushima will come down to how you like the game’s structure. If you’ve played Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, you’ll know exactly what to expect. While I understand the comparisons, calling the game “Assassin’s Creed but in Japan” is doing it a bit of a disservice, in my opinion.

Yes, you will raid hideouts. Yes, you have a “listen mode” where you can see enemies behind walls and stealth kill them. The game also does have similar ideas from its contemporaries, like Sekiro’s focus on parrying and Nioh’s stances. But Ghost of Tsushima does many aspects exceedingly well – and it's more than the sum of its parts.

The gameplay is fun, the narrative and its characters are great, and the art direction is beautiful. The pros here vastly outweigh the cons. Ghost of Tsushima is a breathtaking adventure.

IGN India

Score - 9/0

Ghost of Tsushima is an excellent action game and its open world is one of the most gorgeous yet!

Digital Trends

Score - 9/10

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best games I’ve played this year — it might’ve been my favorite, if not for The Last Of Us Part II. Jin Sakai’s story is violent but thoughtful, delivering an experience that feels unique on the PlayStation 4 despite the fact that 2020 is the console’s last year before the PlayStation 5 makes it obsolete.

Screen Rant

Score - 10/10

It's the way Ghost of Tsushima combines elements players are both familiar and unfamiliar with that makes it such an enjoyable experience, and one which players will want to continue playing long after the credits roll.

GameInformer

Score - 9.5/10

Ghost of Tsushima captures the mystique, fierce violence and barely-contained emotional angst of the great samurai films. The line of inspiration is purposeful; Sucker Punch included a gorgeous “Kurosawa Mode”, which sets a black-and-white, film-grain, audio-treated effect that doubles down on the classic cinematic vibe. It’s well worth turning on, if only for a few missions. But even beyond that cool feature, this is a game that nails the aesthetic that it is shooting for, firmly establishing itself as the medium’s defining samurai saga.

Destructoid

Score - 9.5/10

With Ghost of Tsushima under its belt, Sucker Punch deserves to be in the same conversation as Insomniac, Naughty Dog and Sony Santa Monica.

