Iki Island expansion coming with Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on PS4 and PS5

Sony revealed Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, which will include the new Iki Island expansion and a bunch of PS5 exclusive features. The game will be released on August 20, 2021 on both PS4 and PS5, with some exclusive features on the latter.

Sucker Punch is also going to release a new update for GoT soon



- new photo mode updates

- new accessibility options for controller remapping

- option to turn on lock-on during combat

- option to hide quiver during gameplay



Director's Cut upgrade paths below:

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is going to bundle the base game with all its post-launch content in one package. The highly anticipated Iki Island Expansion, which was previously rumored to be a standalone separate title, will be part of the Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, much to the delight of fans.

Iki Island Expansion is going to feature a fresh new story along with new characters, and new environments to explore. It also boasts a new armor for Jin as well as his horse alongside new mini-games, techniques, enemy types, and much more; there are even new animals to pet!

As part of the Iki Island expansion, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. But he soon finds himself caught up in events with deep personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past.

With anticipation building up, PlayStation promised to share more tidbits about the Iki Island expansion soon. Regarding player achievements, PlayStation mentioned that there will be new Trophies to unlock for the latest Iki Island content in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on both PS4 and PS5.

A stunning vista from Iki Island captured on PS5 edition of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (Image via PlayStation)

The PS5 exclusive features in the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut are:

Fixed Japanese lip sync

DualSense support

3D audio enhancements

Load time improvements

4K options

Targeting 60 FPS

Save transfer

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut arrives on PS5 and PS4 consoles on August 20



PS4 Director's Cut upgrade is $19.99 for PS4 users of current version.



PS4 DIrector's Cut to PS5 Director's Cut is $9.99



PS4 original to PS5 Director's Cut is $29.99

When compared to other games with PS4 to PS5 upgrades, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will not be free for existing owners of the base game in PS4. Upgrading from the base Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 to the PS4 version of Director's Cut will cost $19.99, while the upgrade from PS4 Director's Cut to the PS5 version will cost $9.99.

And owners of the Ghost of Tsushima PS4 base game will have to shell out $29.99 to upgrade to the PS5 Director’s Cut edition.

Alongside the Iki Island expansion and PS5 exclusive features coming with Director’s Cut, existing owners of the game are also going to receive a free update to Ghost of Tsushima. The free update will include:

Moreover, there are also going to be new updates for Ghost Of Tsushima Legends, including a new mode which will come as a free update on both PS4 and PS5.

