Could Ghost of Tsushima be making its way to PC? New box art changes spark community speculation

Recent speculation arose in the gaming community as the cover artwork for the Ghost of Tsushima received a noticeable change.

Ghost of Tsushima is a PlayStation exclusive title that came out last year in July, and since then, the game has received much love from the community as it portrayed the beautiful journey of a Sumari in his path for redemption.

Congrats to everyone at @SuckerPunchProd and Ghost of Tsushima on SIX nominations at this year’s @thegameawards 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iRqkv93vik — Sony (@Sony) December 9, 2020

But recently a change occurred in the packaging artwork of the game on the official PlayStation Direct Store as the text line reading “Only on PlayStation” was found missing. As fans of the game were keen enough to notice such small missing details, much speculation arose which suggested that the game might be coming to PC and PS5.

Will Ghost of Tsushima come to PC?

This is not the first time, though, that the “Only on PlayStation” text was removed from the packaging artwork of a game. Before Ghost of Tsushima, the same happened to both Horizon Zero Dawn and Day Gone that eventually did get a PC port.

Days Gone on PC is OUT NOW!



Available on:

Steam ➡️ https://t.co/2LbBvzovT3

Epic Games Store ➡️ https://t.co/5YSEJGiPvZ pic.twitter.com/xZRQPK6xu5 — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) May 18, 2021

After gaining much praise and success for the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn, the president and chief executive officer of Sony, Jim Ryan, said,

We assessed the exercise in two ways. Firstly, in terms of the straightforward success of the activity of publishing the game on PC, people liked it and they bought it. We also looked at it through the lens of what the PlayStation community thought about it. There was no massive adverse reaction to it. So we will continue to take mission steps in this direction.

While the removal of the text does not completely mean that the game will be coming to PC, it does elicit a lot of speculation, since the same happened before the PC port of their previous titles.

It is also to be noted that the latest titles that come out for the PS5 do not have the “Only on PlayStation” tag either, which means that along with a PC port, Ghost of Tsushima might also be coming to the next-gen PlayStation 5.

Leaving all the speculations behind, it is going to be almost a whole year since Ghost of Tsushima came out, and going by Sony’s trend and seeing how well-received the previous PC ports were, Ghost of Tsushima might well be on its way soon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul