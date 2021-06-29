Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut has been revealed, will have a “Mature” rating for PS4 and PS5

Sucker Punch studio’s Ghost of Tsushima has seen an unprecedented amount of success since its release a year ago. Now, it seems that the much-fabled Director’s Cut will be making its way to the PlayStation stores later this year. It will boast the same “Mature” rating as the previous.

In the recent ESRB rating, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut has finally been revealed, and fans of the game can expect to see some new elements to the title However, what these new elements are going to be is yet to be revealed.

ESRB rating for Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut reads the following:

“This is an action game in which players assume the role of a samurai (Jin Sakai) on a quest for vengeance against Mongol invaders in 13th century Japan. Players traverse open-world environments, interact with characters, complete quests (e.g., assassinations), and infiltrate enemy strongholds. Players use samurai swords, poison darts, and arrows to battle enemies in third-person melee-style combat. Some attacks result in dismemberment/decapitation of enemy soldiers, often accompanied by large blood-splatter effects.”

“Players can also perform assassination kills (e.g., neck stabbing, sword impalement) to dispatch enemies quietly. Cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: a soldier lit on fire and beheaded; bound civilians lit on fire and burned at the stake; a decapitated man's head held up towards the screen. The game also depicts a man's exposed buttocks as he bathes in a hot spring. The word “sh*t” appears in the game.”

Ghost of Tsushima rumored expansion, Ghost of Ikishima, be on the cards?

Ghosts of Ikishima. An Expandalone type game. Aiming for 2021. Not sure how so many seemed to find out so quick. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 24, 2021

Over the last couple of weeks, a rumor has been circulating that a Ghost of Tsushima stand-alone expansion called Ghost of Ikishima is in the works and might soon be revealed as a possible DLC.

However, there is no concrete evidence that points to an expansion, and Ghost of Ikishima might not be the new addition that players can expect from Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut.

