Recent job posting seemingly confirms Ghost of Tsushima sequel from Sucker Punch

Based on a recent job posting description, Sucker Punch Studios seems to be developing a sequel to the 2020's epic samurai saga, Ghost of Tsushima.

Set during the first Mongol invasion of Feudal Japan, Ghost of Tsushima follows the story of Jin Sakai, a disgraced Samurai on his quest to protect his home, the island of Tsushima, and become the Ghost.

Upon its release, the game was praised for its authentic interpretation of feudal Japan and satisfying gameplay. Alongside God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, the game is considered to be a generation-defying title for the PlayStation 4.

The title later got a Director’s Cut to remaster for the PlayStation 5, which also brought a new expansion that is set on the island of Iki.

Sucker Punch’s recent job posting asks for an understanding of Ghost of Tsushima for a future project

Sucker Punch Studios recently posted a few job listings for senior roles that ask for experience and understanding of the game. The job posting enlists “Must have played Ghost of Tsushima and understand its core gameplay systems,” under the requirements.

Ghost of Tsushima is set in a beautifully picturesque open world that is filled with natural flora and fauna, which makes even simple exploration quite rewarding.

PlayStation exclusives from previous generations such as God of War, the Horizon series, and Marvel’s Spider-Man have sequels released or under development. The only exceptions are Bend Studios' open-World zombie survivor title Days Gone, and Sucker Punch's title.

Sony reported Days Gone as a flop internally, despite it garnering a cult following, and canceled plans for a sequel. Bend Studios is currently developing a new IP.

A sequel to the game was expected by fans, and the job posting adds fuel to the fire, seemingly confirming it. It should be noted that even if a sequel to the title is under development, the possibility of it releasing soon is uncertain.

Considering Sucker Punch is now hiring for senior roles and PlayStation has a stacked schedule till 2023 to the earliest, it’ll be sometime before players get to play the sequel.

