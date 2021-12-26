Ghost of Tsushima Steam port listed with possible release date and more

A Steam port of the phenomenal PlayStation title Ghost of Tsushima has been listed on a third-party retailer's website for sale.

Developed by Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima was released for the PlayStation console in July 2020. The game follows Jin Sakai, a samurai, on a quest to protect Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. The game later received an expansion set on Iki Island and a co-op multiplayer mode called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

In recent years, PlayStation has been bringing more of its titles to the PC platform and if the listings are to be believed, Ghost of Tsushima is the latest PlayStation Studios title making its way to the PC platform.

Ghost of Tsushima coming to Steam (PC) in Early 2022?

Sony’s first-party titles have always been more or less exclusive to the PlayStation family of the console. That has started to change quite recently, with PlayStation investing heavily into the PC ecosystem and bringing their older titles to the platform. PlayStation titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone have already made their way to PC, with titles such as God of War and Uncharted set to be released soon.

Recently, Reddit user u/Repulsive_Lettuce spotted a Ghost of Tsushima listing for the PC platform, specifically the Steam storefront, on a reputable third-party key seller website, instant-gaming.com. The listing also features a release date of February 8, 2022.

u/Repulsive_Lettuce also mentioned that he contacted support and enquired about the information. He was informed it was from key distributors, the publisher, i.e., PlayStation PC.

Based on previous trends, PlayStation is yet to officially announce the title’s release on the PC platform via Steam and possibly the Epic Games Store. However, if the listed date is true, it would mean Ghost of Tsushima is making its way to PC in less than two years since its release on PlayStation 4 and less than a year since Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

Ghost of Tsushima Steam Port listing (Image screen captured from instant-gaming.com)

It is unknown if the Steam port will only be the base game or if it will be the upgraded Director’s Cut. However, based on previous PlayStation trends, one can easily make an educated assumption of it being the one with all the expansions and upgrades, i.e., The Director’s Cut.

As of writing this article, the website still has Ghost of Tsushima listed for Steam (PC), and it can be navigated to here. It should be clarified that PlayStation is yet to announce or confirm the titles PC post. As such, everything should be treated as rumors pending official confirmation.

