Uncharted Leagacy of Thieves: PS5 release date, graphical features, and more

For the authentic summer blockbuster flick experience in gaming, there are perhaps no parallels to the Uncharted franchise.

Square Enix has attempted to replicate Naughty Dog's thunder since their Tomb Raider series reboot in 2013, but nothing else in the industry can quite capture the modern Indiana Jones magic of Nathan Drake. The first game, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, was the first in gaming to weave together the combination of puzzles, platforming, and shooting gallery experiences, that has today become commonplace in the AAA action-adventure playbook.

Naughty Dog is worthy of praise for not just reinventing the video game setpiece wheel on the PS3, but also for keeping their production value and polish consistently high throughout a decade-- till the final title of the franchise.

After almost a five-year wait, the Nathan Drake experience is finally going next-gen. Naughty Dog has officially confirmed that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 on January 28, 2022.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection, also coming to PC sometime in 2022, is a bundle of two games. The first is Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016); Nathan Drake's final hail-mary escapade to find Henry Avery's legendary treasure. The other game is a spinoff featuring antagonist-turned-ally Chloe Fazer, which was meant to be an expansion to Uncharted 4, but was released as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a standalone adventure on the Western Ghats of India.

The bundle, as the official PlayStation blog has confirmed, will not feature the multiplayer (PvP and co-op) elements of the original games. It will, however, give the player some wiggle room as to what kind of Uncharted experience they prefer. The original series is the product of an era of 'cinematic' 30-fps experience, where the visuals push the PlayStation's gears to its limits.

In addition to this authentic 30-fps eye-candy mode, the remaster will also have the 60fps mode that was added to Uncharted 4 with a patch, as well as a 'performance plus' mode that aims at 120fps on the PS5 at a 1080p resolution.

As per PlayStation blog, the different graphical modes on PS5 are as follows:

Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate.

– For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate. Performance Mode – We carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate.

– We carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate. Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps* at a 1080p resolution.

Those who own digital copies of both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy on the PS4 can upgrade to the remaster with a $10 price tag instead of $49.99. Up till February 3rd, buyers of the bundle in certain countries will also get a bonus voucher code for a ticket to the upcoming Uncharted movie featuring Tom Holland.