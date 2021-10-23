5 things to know about the Uncharted series before watching the movie

Uncharted, one of PlayStation’s most iconic IPs, is making its cinematic debut early next year. Fans got a first look at Tom “Spider-Man” Holland picking up the mantel of the iconic treasure hunter, Nathan Drake, with Mark Walberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan accompanying him.

For new fans, here's a handy guide of what the Uncharted series is all about. From the mainline games and their platforms to the main cast and theme of the series, let’s take a look at the most important aspects of the Uncharted series.

Top 5 things to know about the Uncharted game series before watching the movies

The decade-long Uncharted game series was released between 2007 and 2017, with the remaster of the 4th and 5th games set to be released early next year.

How many mainline titles are there?

The Uncharted game series consists of five mainline titles, four of which follow Nathan Drake through his various adventures, while the fifth title follows Chloe and Nadine. The titles are as follows

Uncharted Drake’s Fortune

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted The Lost Legacy

Where to play the games?

Uncharted games, developed by Naughty Dog, are exclusive to the PlayStation platforms. The first three games were released for PlayStation 3, while Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy were developed for PlayStation 4.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection bundles the first three games for PlayStation 4. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves bundles Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Currently, the best platforms to play all the mainline titles are the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, although rumors have hinted at the Nathan Drake Collection making its way to PC alongside Legacy of Thieves.

Who is Nathan Drake, and Victor “Sully” Sullivan?

The protagonist of the Uncharted series is Nathan Drake, a professional treasure hunter described as a "deep-sea salvage expert and action-pro". Since childhood, Nathan, along with his older brother Sam, has falsely claimed to be a descendant of the famous English explorer Sir Francis Drake. The motion capture and voice work are provided by well-known video game actor, Nolan North.

Nathan is often joined by his friend/ mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan. He is an American treasure hunter, fortune seeker, and businessman, who often joins Nathan in his adventures. The motion capture and voice work are provided by Richard McGonagle.

Other than Nathan and Sully, the supporting cast includes Elena Fisher, Chloe Frazer, Nadine Ross, and Samuel Drake.

What is the main theme about?

To put it simply, Uncharted is a globe-trotting, narrative-driven, action-adventure game series where the central premise revolves around treasure hunting. Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series is often compared with another gaming iconic treasure hunter Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series.

The Uncharted game series is known for its high octave action and story-driven narrative with several twists and turns. The series is not only one of PlayStation’s flagship IPs but is a must-play for any gamer, both hardcore and casual.

Also Read

Are the games connected with the movies?

The outright simple answer is that the movie is independent of the game series. However, playing the game series lends a deeper understanding of the franchise, which is always appreciated. There are already several callbacks to the game series present in the trailer.

Edited by Ashish Yadav