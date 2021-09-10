Will Sony also bring the Nathan Drake Collection to PC alongside the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection?

It has finally been confirmed that Sony will be bringing the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves remastered collection on both PC and PS5. Not only that, but Sony also blew the world away with all of the new announcements they made on September 9, 2021, with their PlayStation Showcase.

Playing just these two titles won’t really give new players the complete Uncharted experience that PlayStation players have been enjoying for years. This raises the question of whether Sony will bring previous Uncharted games to PC or PS5 as well.

What are the chances of having the Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection on PC

For players who are new to the Uncharted series, Sony released all the previous Uncharted games from PlayStation 3 on PlayStation 4. Now that Sony is taking another leap forward with their next-generation console, the PlayStation 5 it is unlikely that a fresh remaster will be made for the platform this soon.

It is to be noted that the first Uncharted game came out back in 2007 soon after the release of PlayStation 3. Following the first game, two more Uncharted games also got released on the same platform. However, when Uncharted 4 came around, it was meant to be a next generation release and was launched on the PS4 exclusively.

Porting a game from more than a decade ago can take a lot of time and resources. Also, the fact that older generation graphics most likely won't hold up to modern standards is another deterrent. Sony might decide not to bring all the older generation games on new generation systems.

Heavy Rain developed by Quantic Dream which was initially released back in 2010 on PlayStation 3 was ported to PC eight years after launch which is a heartening fact for players expecting a full Uncharted remaster.

With these facts mentioned, there is a small chance of having the Nathan Drake on PC if Heavy Rain’s example is taken, however, how soon this will happen is unknown. As Sony is already putting all its effort into releasing the Legacy of Thieves Collection, players might not get a remaster for a while.

Sooner or later, Sony might release the Nathan Drake collection as a remaster or a complete remake on new hardware in an effort to help players enjoy the unique story of the Uncharted legacy.

