PlayStation Showcase 2021: Schedule, where to watch it and what games to expect

In last year’s showcase, Sony made one of the biggest and anticipated reveals yet, which was the release of PlayStation 5. Not only that, but many games were also revealed during the event, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 8 and more.

After a year-long wait, PlayStation is coming up with another game showcase in 2021, which will be discussed in this article.

What to expect from PlayStation Showcase 2021

The entire PlayStation Showcase 2021 will last for around 40 minutes and is scheduled for Thursday, September 9, from 10.00 pm CEST onwards. To watch the event live, viewers should head over to PlayStation's YouTube or Twitch channel at the scheduled time.

The entire showcase will include games that are being released this holiday and after as well as updates from PlayStation Studios. After the event, viewers will get more information on the games shown during the event.

On PlayStation's blog, it is mentioned that the next generation of VR won’t be part of the showcase.

The games that are expected to be released this year are as follows:

Deathwire: Tokyo

Goodbye Volcano High

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Deathloop

Little Devil Inside

Some of these games were already shown during last year’s showcase, so there is a high possibility that these games will finally be released.

The games that are likely to be released in 2022 are as follows:

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Hogwarts Legacy

Project Athia

Pragmata

Solar Ash

Some of the most anticipated games of this generation were teased last year, so viewers can expect more on them as well.

Final Fantasy XVI was included in last year's showcase. Therefore, fans of the franchise can expect to learn more about the game and its release in this year’s showcase.

There are also rumors about the Uncharted series coming to PC; however, this can only be confirmed during PlayStation Studio’s announcement.

