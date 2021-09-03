PlayStation Showcase 2021: Schedule, where to watch it and what games to expect

Game showcases provide players with insights into upcoming titles and their future plans. After parting ways with E3, PlayStation began engaging the community in its own way.
In last year’s showcase, Sony made one of the biggest and anticipated reveals yet, which was the release of PlayStation 5. Not only that, but many games were also revealed during the event, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 8 and more.
After a year-long wait, PlayStation is coming up with another game showcase in 2021, which will be discussed in this article.
What to expect from PlayStation Showcase 2021
The entire PlayStation Showcase 2021 will last for around 40 minutes and is scheduled for Thursday, September 9, from 10.00 pm CEST onwards. To watch the event live, viewers should head over to PlayStation's YouTube or Twitch channel at the scheduled time.
The entire showcase will include games that are being released this holiday and after as well as updates from PlayStation Studios. After the event, viewers will get more information on the games shown during the event.
On PlayStation's blog, it is mentioned that the next generation of VR won’t be part of the showcase.
The games that are expected to be released this year are as follows:
- Deathwire: Tokyo
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Deathloop
- Little Devil Inside
Some of these games were already shown during last year’s showcase, so there is a high possibility that these games will finally be released.
The games that are likely to be released in 2022 are as follows:
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Project Athia
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Pragmata
- Solar Ash
Some of the most anticipated games of this generation were teased last year, so viewers can expect more on them as well.
Final Fantasy XVI was included in last year's showcase. Therefore, fans of the franchise can expect to learn more about the game and its release in this year’s showcase.
There are also rumors about the Uncharted series coming to PC; however, this can only be confirmed during PlayStation Studio’s announcement.
Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!