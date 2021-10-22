When does Uncharted come out? Release date, cast, plot, and all about the Tom Holland starrer

Uncharted is Sony's popular video game series that has expanded over multiple titles across different platforms. The first title, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, was released in 2007 for PlayStation 3, and the subsequent video games took its story forward.

Due to its immense success, it was reported way back in 2008 that Sony would come out with a live-action adaptation of Uncharted. Therefore, after spending more than a decade in production, the film materialized and will finally come out in next year's first half.

The complete details about the movie's release date, cast, and what to expect are given below:

Uncharted (film): Everything from release date to cast of the upcoming action-adventure

When did the Uncharted's trailer drop?

Uncharted (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Sony dropped the official trailer for Uncharted on October 21, 2021. Fans can check it out here:

When will Uncharted be released?

Theatrical release date (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The film was initially set for a release date way back in June of 2016 but faced multiple delays due to production hell and other reasons. Apart from the release dates, the movie also saw frequent directorial roles and cast changes, with several personalities getting roped in and out.

Fans of the video game series will have to wait a few more months as Uncharted is expected to arrive on February 18, 2022. Following the theatrical and home media release, Uncharted is expected to make its way to Netflix thanks to Sony's deal with the OTT giant.

Uncharted: Cast and Characters

Uncharted stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Helmed by American director Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted stars Tom Holland as the protagonist Nathan "Nate" Drake. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg portrays Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Nate's father-figure and mentor.

Sophia Taylor Ali plays the role of Drake's love interest Chloe Frazer. Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas will be seen in other crucial roles as Braddock and the movie's villain (name not revealed yet), respectively.

What to expect from Uncharted?

Plot details (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Uncharted is the origin story for the popular video game series and will serve as its prequel. The story will follow Nathan Drake, who comes across Victor Sullivan, and how both went on a dangerous pursuit of a treasure.

The movie also includes the plot point of the disappearance of Nate's brother. Fans can expect the action-adventure film to include sequences and scenes inspired from the original series for a callback.

