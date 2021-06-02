Top 5 action movies on Netflix you must watch

Haters and trolls often call mainstream action movies illogical and over the top, which is correct to a point. But action movies serve the audience who expect fun and entertainment without caring about any logic. However, action movies have evolved from being the 80s cheesy flicks to being smarter and high-concept in the early 2010s.

With many viewers rooting for different types of action movies, platforms like Netflix have turned into a gold mine of content for such genres and their audiences. So, here are the top five picks of great action movies that were released recently.

The perfect action movies to watch in June 2021

A still from "Army of the Dead" (Image via Netflix)

When anyone hears the word action movie, the faces of stars like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and The Rock pop up in front of them. However, there is more to the action movie genre than just firing thousands of rounds at blind and foolish enemies.

However, Inception, 300, and Tenet have widened the scope of the genre. So, it is not just about killing extras now, and viewers must keep that in mind before exploring the action movie genre. Below is a list of such movies that are a must-watch if viewers expect more than mindless action:

5) Project Power (2020)

Project Power is a treat for Superhero fans (Image via Netflix)

Rotten Tomatoes: 61%

Metacritic: 51%

IMDB: 6/10

Starring:

Jamie Foxx as Art

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Frank Shaver

Dominique Fishback as Robin Reilly

Colson Baker as Newt

Rodrigo Santoro as Biggie

Project Power is not a perfect movie as it has its share of flaws, but it does succeed on one front, providing entertainment. For fans of the superhero genre, this movie offers old-school concepts with beautifully executed action sequences.

Viewers who want to give it a watch can

4) Army of the dead (2021)

Army of the dead captures zombie horror beautifully (Image via Netflix)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

Metacritic: 57%

IMDB: 5.9/10

Starring:

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward

Ella Purnell as Kate Ward

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe

Ana de la Reguera as Maria Cruz

There have been many zombie horror action movies in the past, but a concept like zombie-heist is surely unknown to the masses. Director Zack Snyder does the same job by capturing the moments beautifully. In "Army of the Dead," the cinematography has been the main highlight of the movie.

Apart from beautifully capturing the horror, the movie changes the concept of zombies and makes them more menacing.

To watch this zombie-heist action movie, viewers can

3) The Old Guard (2020)

The Old Guard successfully executes a high concept action movie (Image via Netflix)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Metacritic: 70%

IMDB: 6.7/10

Starring:

Charlize Theron as Andy / Andromache of Scythia

KiKi Layne as Nile Freeman

Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker / Sebastian Le Livre

Marwan Kenzari as Joe / Yusuf Al-Kaysani

Luca Marinelli as Nicky / Nicolò di Genova

Chiwetel Ejiofor as James Copley

Much like the fifth one on this list, "The Old Guard" also belongs to the superhero action movie genre and interestingly succeeds at the high-level concept it introduces in the movie. The performances of the main lead, the concept, and the action sequences in the movie are the major takeaways.

The Old Guard is available on Netflix, and viewers can

2) Below Zero (2021)

A still from Below Zero (Image via Netflix)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Metacritic: 70%

IMDB: 6.2/10

Starring:

Javier Gutiérrez as Martín

Karra Elejalde as Miguel

Luis Callejo as Ramis

Andrés Gertrúdix as Golum

A Spanish action thriller, Below Zero, takes the old way and builds up the suspense and thrill while promising top-notch action. The movie follows a police officer's story when he is tasked to drive a prisoner transport at night with fellow officers and prisoners on board. What happens on the fateful lonely night is the story of Below Zero.

The action movie is available on Netflix in Spanish and English. Viewers can

1) Love and Monsters

Love and Monsters is surprisingly one of the best adventure action movies available on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Metacritic: 63%

IMDB: 7/10

Starring:

Dylan O'Brien as Joel Dawson

Hero and Dodge as Boy, the brave dog.

Jessica Henwick as Aimee

Michael Rooker as Clyde Dutton

Dan Ewing as Cap

On paper, Love and Monsters sound like a risky project as the story required perfect executions of the concept, VFX, and action. Fortunately for the makers and the audience, the movie turns out to be brilliant.

Love and Monsters is an amazingly absurd action movie that follows Joel Dawson, who is visiting his long-distance girlfriend in a post-apocalyptic monster-evaded world.

On his journey, he meets some strangers, friends, monsters, and obstacles. The story is about how Joel overcomes his weaknesses and succeeds in his ultimate life goal.

This movie is a must-watch for viewers, and they should straightaway check out this adventure fantasy action flick by

