Netflix May 2021 releases: Selena, Lucifer 5B, Move to Heaven, and more to watch out for

Streaming platform Netflix dropped an incredible list of originals in April 2021, including "Shadow and Bone" and "Thunder Force." More are on the way as well, including Yasuke and Things Heard and Seen. With the month drawing to a close, curiosity might be high as to what Netflix has in store for viewers in May.

Viewers might be pleased to know that Netflix has some high-profile releases scheduled for May 2021, including returning shows such as Lucifer and Selena: The Series, as well as new additions such as Jupiter's Legacy and Move to Heaven.

Read on to learn more about the new and returning Netflix originals that will be available in May 2021.

Returning Originals to Netflix in May 2021

Selena: The Series

Netflix's biopic series on singer Selena Quintanilla, Selena: The Series, first dropped on the platform in December 2020. The series was a hit among fans of the singer, though it also attracted some negative reviews.

The second part of the series' first season will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday, May 4.

Castlevania

The anime Castlevania, based on the popular video game series, returns to Netflix with its fourth season on Thursday, May 13.

Haunted

Netflix's true horror series, featuring people who claim to have witnessed supernatural beings, including ghosts, poltergeists and more, returns with a third season on Friday, May 14.

Love, Death, & Robots

Netflix's adult animated anthology series, Love, Death, & Robots, will be returning to the streaming platform for Season 2 on Friday, May 14. Each episode features a standalone sci-fi story.

Lucifer 5B

Fantasy drama Lucifer will be returning for the second part of its fifth season on Netflix on Friday, May 28th. While 5B was set to be the final part of the series, the show was later given a renewal for its sixth season.

The Kominsky Method

Comedy series The Kominsky Method from Chuck Lorre will be returning for its third and final season on Friday, May 28. While Michael Douglas reprises his role, Alan Arkin will not be returning.

New Originals coming to Netflix in May 2021

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is the latest in Netflix's true-crime line-up. The limited series focuses on a journalist's quest to find out whether serial killer David Berkowitz was acting alone or if he was helped by other members of a Satanic cult. The series will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, May 5.

Jupiter's Legacy

Jupiter's Legacy is an adaptation of the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The Netflix series is an epic superhero drama that "spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty." The series will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, May 7.

The Upshaws

The Upshaws is Netflix's newest comedy starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes and focuses on the Upshaw family's life in Indianapolis. The comedy will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, May 12.

I Am All Girls

I Am All Girls is a Netflix original from South Africa. The mystery-thriller movie focuses on a sex trafficking syndicate operating in South Africa and is based on real events that took place in the country in the 1980s. I Am All Girls will be available to stream on Friday, May 14.

The Woman in the Window

Paying homage to Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window, The Woman in the Window movie was delayed for years. Starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic child psychologist, the thriller adapted from the novel by Tracy Letts will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, May 14.

Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is a zombie heist movie featuring a group of mercenaries who join together to conduct a heist during the apocalypse in Las Vegas. Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie will be available to watch on Netflix on Friday, May 14.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

Nail Bomber: Manhunt is a follow-up to Manhunt: Unabomber and focuses on the 1999 bombings conducted by David Copeland in London's East End in 1999, targeting the local Black, gay, and Bangladeshi communities. The Netflix true crime documentary will be available to stream on Thursday, May 27.

Move to Heaven

Starring Lee Je-hoon, Tang Joon-sang, Lee Jae-wook, and Ji Jin-hee, Move to Heaven focuses on the duo of a man with Asperger syndrome and his uncle, who work as trauma cleaners. The series will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, May 14.