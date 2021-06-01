Top 3 teen movies on Netflix you must watch

Netflix has redefined teen movies in recent times.

It has pushed various projects that focuses on teens' struggles and explored the various aspects of teenage life, including sexuality, mental health, family struggles, conflicts with friends and parents, bullying, romance, and many more.

Moreover, Netflix has also upheld the legacy of some early popular teen movies, whether it's coming-of-age "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," teen horror "A Nightmare on Elm Street," or teen comedy "American Pie."

Note: This list includes only recent teen movie releases on Netflix.

Teen Movies on Netflix: the best from the OTT platform to watch in 2021

Teen movies often appease fans from different age groups (Image via Netflix)

In recent times, Netflix's viewers have seen a monumental rise in the number of teen films that are being released. In recent years, the teen movie category on Netflix has seen the likes of "The Kissing Booth," "The Edge of Seventeen," "The Prom," featuring the legendary Meryl Streep, and many more.

But choosing the top three among the wide variety that Netflix provides is not an easy task. So, viewers must consider the critical and public responses of the movie first.

Here's the list of the top three teen movies on Netflix that viewers should have on their must-watch list:

#3. Moxie is one of the best teen dramedies available on Netflix

A still from "Moxie" (Image via Netflix)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

Metacritic: 54%

IMDB: 6.7/10

Starring:

Hadley Robinson as Vivian

Lauren Tsai as Claudia

Alycia Pascual-Peña as Lucy

Nico Hiraga as Seth

Based on a novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie arrived in the teen movies section of Netflix on March 3, 2021. The dramedy follows 16-year old Vivian's titular character and her daily life struggles in high school, which led her to form a movement called Moxie.

The movie deals with bullying, feminism, sexism, and rebellion, and proves to be a highly relatable story for teens who face similar problems in their daily lives. The movie features a great ending and is a brilliant experience. Viewers can click here to watch Moxie.

#2. Vampires vs. the Bronx is a brilliant teen horror comedy that came out recently

Vampires vs. the Bronx is the perfect crossover between teen movies and horror comedies (Image via Netflix)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Metacritic: 76%

IMDB: 6.8/10

Starring:

Jaden Michael as Miguel Martinez

Gerald W. Jones III as Bobby Carter

Gregory Diaz IV as Luis Acosta

Sarah Gadon as Vivian

Cliff "Method Man" Smith as Father Jackson

The movie's plot and genre are clear by its name, as the new teen movie pitches a group of teenagers against vampires to save their neighborhood in the Bronx. The movie follows an amazingly absurd and fun story, and it is a must-watch for fans of horror comedies.

To watch this horror-comedy teen movie, viewers can click here.

#Bonus: To All the Boys (film series) is a must-watch for rom-com fans.

To All The Boys trilogy is a perfect watch for rom-com fans (Image via Netflix)

This is a bonus suggestion for rom-com fans who might consider the "To All the Boys" trilogy on Netflix. The film series is based on a young adult fiction book series and is one of the successful projects on Netflix right now.

#1. The Half of It is currently one of the highly-rated teen movies on

"The half of it" beautifully portrays the human bonds and relationships (Image via Netflix)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Metacritic: 75%

IMDB: 6.9/10

Starring:

Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu

Daniel Diemer as Paul Munsky

Alexxis Lemire as Aster Flores

A heartfelt coming-of-age dramedy, this film follows the story of introverted Chinese-American student Ellie Chu, who lives with her father in a remote town named "Squahamish" and earns extra pocket-money by writing essays and homework papers for her classmates.

Her life changes when she comes across Paul Munsky, and what follows is a heartfelt journey of friendship and love. The teen movie promises more than a bunch of emotional moments.

To check out the movie, viewers can click here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.