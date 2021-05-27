Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Cast: Meet Tom Ellis, Lauren German, and the rest of the stars from the Netflix Superhero fantasy series

Lucifer, over the years, barring the first season, has garnered praises from critics and audiences alike, which is why even after almost getting canceled after Season 3, the superhero fantasy show made a comeback via Netflix. Since then, the craze for Lucifer has increased multiple times among fans.

Based on the character of the same name, the show follows the story of Lucifer Morningstar, also known as the Devil, who is living in Los Angeles as an ordinary man, after abandoning hell. The series shows how he manages his double life, struggles to be an angel (or a demon), and deals with some family insecurities.

The first part of Lucifer's Season 5 dropped last year, which featured just eight episodes and ended on a cliffhanger with 'Dad' God making an entry to stop the fight between siblings Lucifer, Amenadiel, and Michael. Part 2 of the season will be a follow-up to the same, coming to Netflix on May 28th, 2021.

For the second part of Lucifer's season 5, Tom Ellis will be reprising the titular character Lucifer Morningstar, along with his evil twin and mirror image Michael Demiurgos. At the same time, other main cast members will also make a return for the second part of season 5. Here's a look at the primary cast members of 'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2:

The cast of 'Lucifer' Season 5 part 2

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and Michael Demiurgos

Thomas John Ellis, popularly known as Tom Ellis, is a Welsh actor who has been active in the industry since 2000. The 42-year old actor's filmography is quite big, as he has actively worked in both movies and television. Apart from Lucifer, Tom's popular work include shows like Miranda, Merlin and No Angels. He has even appeared as a guest star on The Flash.

In Lucifer, Tom Ellis plays the main character, Lucifer, and his twin brother, Michael. The actor has beautifully showcased his acting prowess on the show over five seasons and has consequently become a fan favorite.

Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker

Like Tom, the second lead of the show, Lauren German, is also an old name. The American actress has previously starred in horror movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Hostel: Part II, while also working in television shows like Hawaii Five-0 and Chicago Fire. Since 2016, she has been a part of Lucifer and will be reprising her role as Chloe Decker.

Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel Espinoza aka Dan

American actor and film director Kevin Alejandro has been a part of shows like 24, True Blood, and Arrow in the past, and has been a part of Lucifer since the first season. In the show, Kevin plays the ex-husband of Chloe, and his equation with Lucifer creates a situation of sort of a love triangle on the show.

D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel

Amenadiel is Lucifer's elder brother, and he is portrayed by D. B. Woodside. The New York-born star first appeared as an actor in the 1996 miniseries The Temptations, where he played the role of Melvin Franklin. Over the years, he has seen various television shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Single Ladies, Parenthood, and Suits.

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith, also known as Maze

On December 2, 1981, Lesley-Ann Brandt was born in Cape Town and was a competitive field hockey player in her early days. In 1999, she immigrated to New Zealand, and that's where she later started working as an actor. She has appeared in several New Zealand-based TV series, but it was Spartacus: Blood and Sand which made her popular internationally. In Lucifer, she portrays the role of Maze, who is a confidant and an ally of the Devil.

Dennis Haysbert as "Dad"/ God

God made one of the greatest entries in the final moments of the previous part of season 5, which surprised many fans. The role of the "Dad" God is played by the 66-year old actor Dennis Haysbert. The veteran actor has been in the industry for more than 42 years, with his debut dating back to 1978.

Over the years, the American actor has played various kinds of roles like that of a baseball player in the Major League trilogy, secret service agent in Absolute Power, an Army officer in the series The Unit, and a US president in the first five seasons of 24. Lucifer's Season 5 part 2 will showcase his acting prowess as God.