How to watch Friends Reunion in Southeast Asia? Release date, time, streaming details

“Friends” fans in Asia won’t be missing out on the special reunion airing this week. In an announcement made on May 21, 2021, WarnerMedia confirmed that the one-off episode will be streamed in Southeast Asia.

The upcoming "Friends" special titled “The One Where They Get Back Together” is all set to be released on May 27, 3 AM ET in the US.

However, due to HBO Max’s non-availability in many Asian countries, WarnerMedia has relied on some of its other existing platforms as well as tying up with third-party subscription services to make the special available in most Asian regions.

Here are the details for streaming the "Friends" special in Southeast Asia.

Where to watch Friends Reunion in Southeast Asia

“Friends” fans from Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Taiwan can catch the special on HBO and HBO Go. In Australia, HBO has tied up with Foxtel’s streaming platform Binge for the episode's premiere this Thursday, May 27.

Fans in India won’t be able to access HBO Max since the service is yet to launch in the country.

Friends Reunion Release date and timing

HBO Go will air the special on May 27th at 3:01pm SGT. Whereas, the special will premiere on Binge at 5:02 pm AEST for Australia. Readers who don’t have access to HBO Go can catch the reunion episode at 9 pm on HBO Asia.

Where to watch reunion special in India?

On May 23rd, 2021, it was announced that “Friends: Reunion” can be streamed in India exclusively through the on demand Zee5 streaming service. The media company revealed the news via a press release but a premiere date and streaming time for the special has not been announced yet.

Zee5 India's chief business officer Manish Kalra said the following on May 23rd, 2021’s statement:

“We are extremely excited to bring Friends: The Reunion exclusively on Zee5 for the Indian market, Friends is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on Zee5 for Friends fans in India. Zee5 is the home of entertainment for millions and fans across regions and languages can enjoy Friends: The Reunion from the safety of their home.”

The move comes as a surprise as WarnerMedia’s unexpected choice of platform for airing the special in India. “Friends” series consisting of all 10 seasons is still available to stream on Netflix in the country. But it seems a deal was not struck with the OTT platform for the upcoming reunion episode.

The yearly plan is the only available subscription to access the Zee5 streaming service costing at Rs. 499.

"Friends: The Reunion" will bring together the entire main cast from the 90s NBC comedy sitcom. But other guest appearances include Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

