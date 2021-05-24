What time does Friends Reunion come in the US: Release date, time, streaming details, and more revealed

The wait is almost over for the forthcoming "Friends: The Reunion" special. The one-off will bring together the entire cast of NBC's fan-favorite 90s sitcom comedy.

However, it won't be a typical 20-minute episode of Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica, Rachel, and Ross. Instead, all six main actors will appear as themselves.

The much-anticipated "Friends" reunion special is days away from its official airing schedule on HBO Max. But what can fanatics expect from the cast's appearances? And when does the reunion premiere on the streaming platform?

Here's everything readers need to know regarding the celebratory one-time special.

When to watch Friends: The Reunion?

It is confirmed that the special one-off, titled Friends: The Reunion, will premiere in the US on Thursday, May 27 at 3 AM ET.

How to watch

The reunion special can only be streamed through HBO Max. the recently launched streaming service by WarnerMedia. The platform's subscription can be purchased at a monthly plan of $14.99.

What to expect

As the trailer released by HBO Max revealed, fans will get to see Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry discussing the impact of the "Friends" show.

They also participate in trivia from the series and a fashion show where the models are shown wearing the iconic costumes worn by lead characters.

One particular scene shows a model wearing a pink dress, a throwback to Rachel's maid of honor guise at Barry and Mindy's wedding. Another can be seen in the holiday armadillo, referencing a fan-favorite episode from "Friends."

A list of star-studded guest appearances has also been confirmed to be a part of the reunion special.

According to the official synopsis from HBO Max:

"Our favorite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family."

The cast (guest appearances)

BTS

BTS at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The popular K-pop megaband group, BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, and V, have all made an appearance in Friends: The Reunion. The boy band recently dropped their summer single, "Butter," and shattered historic streaming records on Spotify.

In an interview with EW during promotions for their instant hit single, Butter, the star's were delighted to share their excitement at being a part of the special. RM was quoted as saying:

"That's so true, Ross, Chandler, Monica, they were my English teachers actually from the States. I'm so excited about this, and for me, it almost feels like a dream to be part of such a, it's a legend, right? So now I feel like I actually became friends with the Friends."

James Corden

The late night host at the 2020 Breakthrough Prize - Red Carpet (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Comedian James Corden was the host of the reunion special. However, the 42-year-old star's involvement initially drew backlash from fans.

"The Late Late Show" star hosted a live discussion panel with the main cast, as shown in the trailer.

Justin Bieber

The singer at the Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Red Carpet (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old artist is also among a slew of star-studded guests appearing on the one-off. The "Peaches" singer received five nominations in the 2021 Billboard Music Award for "Intentions," featuring Quavo.

Trailer

While waiting for its much-anticipated release later this week, readers can take a look at the teaser. Scenes from the 2-minute, 10-second video show the "Friends" cast sharing their experiences from filming for the show and its impact on their lives.

