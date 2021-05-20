"Friends" fans aren’t happy about James Corden hosting a reunion special after the official trailer launch

"Friends" fans are not happy to learn that James Corden will be hosting the upcoming "Friends: The Reunion" special.
Seventeen years after the airing of the final episode of the '90s sitcom, the show will be returning with a one-off special titled “Friends: The Reunion” on HBO Max.
However, "Friends" fans don’t seem to agree with HBO's choice of host, James Corden, for the much anticipated 2021 reunion special airing later this week.
The upcoming special episode won't be a traditional reunion one in the same setting as the '90s show. Instead, it will feature the original cast participating in table reads, a fashion show, and an interview with James Corden.
James Corden’s casting in "Friends: The Reunion" has fans of the show up in arms. Many complained over the 42-year-old comedian’s habit of bagging cameo roles in major projects from Hollywood, despite being commonly known as a TV presenter.
Also read: Sleepover at FRIENDS’ apartment: How much does stay at Monica and Rachel’s place cost, and when can you rent it?
Friends fans cause uproar over James Corden's casting
Some “Friends” fans also began questioning why the special episode looks more like a reunion for a late night show interview with James Corden. Readers can find some of the tweets below:
This isn’t the first time James Corden’s casting has sparked a backlash as his recent portrayal of a gay actor in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix film, “The Prom,” also drew in criticism.
Meanwhile, the first new trailer for HBO Max’s “Friends Reunion” was released earlier on May 19, 2021. The footage shows the fan-favorite cast finally getting together on their iconic sofa in Monica’s apartment.
Also read: Friends Reunion 2021: Release date, cast, trailer, and more
Moreover, the special will also see the cast play an epic trivia battle hosted by Ross. This will be a throwback to the original game played by the gang in Season 4 Episode 12 titled “The One With the Embryos” but famously dubbed as “The One With The Trivia Game.”
As shown in the trailer, the reunion episode will see the whole gang, namely Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, all back together and seated outside on a couch near a fountain.
Unfortunately, it appears that no amount of backlash could result in a last-minute replacement. But on the bright side, fans can watch the “Friends Reunion” on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.
HBO has also assured star-studded celebrity appearances for the reunion, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.
Also read: ARMYs rejoice as BTS set to appear on Friends Reunion special on HBO Max: Release date, guest star cast, and more details revealed