"Friends" fans aren’t happy about James Corden hosting a reunion special after the official trailer launch

"Friends" fans are not happy to learn that James Corden will be hosting the upcoming "Friends: The Reunion" special.

Seventeen years after the airing of the final episode of the '90s sitcom, the show will be returning with a one-off special titled “Friends: The Reunion” on HBO Max.

However, "Friends" fans don’t seem to agree with HBO's choice of host, James Corden, for the much anticipated 2021 reunion special airing later this week.

The upcoming special episode won't be a traditional reunion one in the same setting as the '90s show. Instead, it will feature the original cast participating in table reads, a fashion show, and an interview with James Corden.

James Corden’s casting in "Friends: The Reunion" has fans of the show up in arms. Many complained over the 42-year-old comedian’s habit of bagging cameo roles in major projects from Hollywood, despite being commonly known as a TV presenter.

Also read: Sleepover at FRIENDS’ apartment: How much does stay at Monica and Rachel’s place cost, and when can you rent it?

Friends fans cause uproar over James Corden's casting

Some “Friends” fans also began questioning why the special episode looks more like a reunion for a late night show interview with James Corden. Readers can find some of the tweets below:

I love FRIENDS!! But why is The Reunion looks like the gang is being interviewed by James Corden???????? — Deus (@TheyUseRosales) May 20, 2021

People out here still thinking Friends Reunion is gonna be one special episode, or better, a feature film like SATC, when it’s literally just one hour of late night show with James Corden — Marissa (@marissaputri) May 20, 2021

My issue with this is...



It's a lazy cop-out cash-in



I want to see new 'Friends' not a nostalgia-fest



And don't get me started on James corden.... https://t.co/BP4WNi5XLz pic.twitter.com/1fd9mQ11fC — Sara Hutchinson (@willowspuppy) May 20, 2021

Hey Luke, how can we make you even less interested in the FRIENDS reunion? James Corden? Done. — Luke Starkey (@LukeStarkey) May 20, 2021

Just my two cents, why tf is James corden the #1 pick in the draft to host the Friends Reunion... he’s presence irks me. #Friends #FriendsReunion — LETSGO (@ipullupuwu) May 20, 2021

James Corden hosting a Friends reunion was something I thought could only exist in my nightmares https://t.co/IfQ4UAJEVm — Andrew Miller I (@Amillerbiller95) May 20, 2021

Sorry but I literally despise James Corden for worming his way into the Friends Reunion stop needing to be everywhere — 𝔸𝕓𝕚 (@minamums) May 20, 2021

Couldn’t they have gotten anyone besides James Corden to moderate the Friends reunion? — Mike Horan (@Horan___Horan) May 20, 2021

Excited for the Friends reunion. Not excited to see and hear James Corden. — 𝔰𝔞𝔦𝔫𝔱 𝔴𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔦 𝔳𝔞𝔫𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔦 (@killwillvol_1) May 19, 2021

ok but nothing annoys me more than hearing james corden's voice on the friends reunion trailer — mica 🌊 (@queenspecter) May 19, 2021

Hearing that James Corden is heading up the friends reunion 🤔 #FriendsReunion #jamescorden pic.twitter.com/pmYWHuxh2Z — Hayley Luxton (@hayley_luxton) May 19, 2021

Me seeing James Corden is involved in the friends reunion... pic.twitter.com/G6st18iFH6 — Cameron (@theboringcam) May 19, 2021

Which exec’s kid did James Corden witness murdering someone to get the Friends Reunion hosting gig??? — TashMak (@natashamakovora) May 19, 2021

Why does James Corden have to be in the Friends reunion episode????? — kamila (@maxsverstappen) May 19, 2021

Wait 'til you realise James Corden is some sort of bonus 'friend' in it — Adam Park (@adammpark) May 19, 2021

This isn’t the first time James Corden’s casting has sparked a backlash as his recent portrayal of a gay actor in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix film, “The Prom,” also drew in criticism.

Meanwhile, the first new trailer for HBO Max’s “Friends Reunion” was released earlier on May 19, 2021. The footage shows the fan-favorite cast finally getting together on their iconic sofa in Monica’s apartment.

Also read: Friends Reunion 2021: Release date, cast, trailer, and more

Moreover, the special will also see the cast play an epic trivia battle hosted by Ross. This will be a throwback to the original game played by the gang in Season 4 Episode 12 titled “The One With the Embryos” but famously dubbed as “The One With The Trivia Game.”

As shown in the trailer, the reunion episode will see the whole gang, namely Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, all back together and seated outside on a couch near a fountain.

Unfortunately, it appears that no amount of backlash could result in a last-minute replacement. But on the bright side, fans can watch the “Friends Reunion” on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.

HBO has also assured star-studded celebrity appearances for the reunion, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Also read: ARMYs rejoice as BTS set to appear on Friends Reunion special on HBO Max: Release date, guest star cast, and more details revealed