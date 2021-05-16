Sleepover at FRIENDS’ apartment: How much does stay at Monica and Rachel’s place cost and when can you rent it? 

'90s soap opera fans looking to reminisce over their favorite NBC sitcom “Friends” can now experience it in reality, by having a sleepover in a replica of Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

The Friends Experience is a two-story space set up in New York in collaboration with travel company Booking.com. Residents wishing to stay in the newly created space can experience the entire 18-room exhibit and even crash on the iconic yellow sofa set up in Central Perk coffee shop.

The exhibit offers residents immersive escapism by letting them interact with props such as Chandler and Joey’s recliners, Rachel and Monica’s purple door, or even relive Ross’ infamously doomed sofa pivot and much more.

It must be noted that the exhibit has been set up in a real-life building in New York, situated at 130 East 23rd St., the location that was in fact used for the sitcom show. However, the interior scenes were filmed in an LA studio.

An announcement on Booking.com described “The Ultimate Sleepover” as follows:

"With re-creations of the beloved television series' set — guests will relive Ross' infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica's purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more, It will leave guests gasping: OH. MY. GAWD!"

Guests staying in the replica apartment will be treated to a special tour along with dinner and drinks. Aside from the traditional iternary, residents can also engage in some competitive late-night games, such as Phoebe’s Cab Escape Room and a “Friends” themed scavenger hunt.

How much does the Friends’ apartment cost?

Still from opening intro of "Friends" (Image via Facebook)

According to the information online, the company's “Friends Experience” is available for booking and will cost $19.94 for an overnight stay. The pricing is a limited offer, in honor of the day the show premiered in “1994”.

A reservation to stay in the private 1-bedroom accommodation in the exhibit opens on May 21st at 10 A.M. ET and is on “first come first serve basis”. The apartment will only be available for just two nights, May 23rd and May 24th.

However, “Friends” fans hoping to experience the 18 room exhibit do not need to worry, as the “Friends Experience” is open year round, so fans can head over FriendsTheExperience.com to purchase tickets to the exhibit.

Meanwhile, the hype surrounding the “Friends” reunion continues to pile on after recently revealing that the episode will feature guest stars such as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delvingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Fans can tune in on the reunion episode on May 27, on WarnerMedia’s streaming platform HBO Max.