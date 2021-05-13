ARMYs rejoice as BTS set to appear on Friends Reunion special on HBO Max: Release date, guest star cast, and more details revealed

The highly anticipated Friends reunion special is finally all set to release on the 27th of May, replete with a star-studded line-up of guests that features the likes of Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon and none other than global sensation, BTS.

HBO Max recently unveiled a premiere date for the upcoming reunion episode alongside a nostalgic teaser which features a money shot of the beloved group of Monica, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Rachel and Phoebe walking arm in arm.

It's been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27 only on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NmuXLIx6En — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

Set to the tune of the iconic "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts playing in the background, the recent announcement sent scores of fans across the globe into a tizzy.

However, what has ended up garnering a massive amount of attention online is the mention of The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, who are all set to set TV screens ablaze with their special guest appearance.

Twitter erupts as Friends Reunion special episode set to arrive on the 27th of May ft. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and more

It has been 17 long years since TV's most iconic sextet of friends last appeared together on screens, with fans actively clamoring for a reunion since then.

The lure of revisiting Central Perk once again proved impossible to ignore for the makers of the show, as they eventually greenlit a special reunion episode in February 2020, amid extensive fanfare.

After a long wait, the episode is now finally slated to air on the 27th of May on HBO Max.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, in addition to the series' main cast members comprising of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry, Friends: The Reunion will feature special appearances by an exciting gallery of stars.

These include BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, Kit Harington and more.

The Reunion episode has been directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by the original team of Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The Friends special was filmed on the popular sitcom's original soundstage, Stage 24.

Out of the numerous personalities set to appear, the one name that has caused a collective frenzy across the globe is that of BTS, who continue to make waves online.

namjoon grew up learning english by watching friends and now they're gonna be one of the guests in the cast reunion 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nwTu4PTYDe — ck (@sceneryvseok) May 13, 2021

May 21 - "Butter" Release Date

May 23 - BBMAs

May 26 - McDonalds BTS Meal

May 27 - Friends: The Reunion



It's difficult to live as an anti at this point 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/284ROyMFwD — Dita ᴮᴱ⁷ 🧈 (@almostdita) May 13, 2021

today we got the rolling stone cover, vminhope teaser pics and now bts are guest stars in the FRIENDS REUNION????? pic.twitter.com/JodfBng2Uf — els⁷🧈 (@DRE4MJOON) May 13, 2021

this is EXACTLY how I expect BTS to make their grand entrance on friends!! I want Rachel to chant their names when they pop up!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zVJc6QgG9m — Mel⁷ 🧈 (@withlovebts7) May 13, 2021

Namjoon singing the theme song of “FRIENDS” pic.twitter.com/0396SUc80M — BTS PICS⁷ 🧈💛 (@GirlWithLuv24) May 13, 2021

when BTS suddenly show up in the middle of that friends episode

pic.twitter.com/gLPA50s6YQ — :3 (@soloistjjk) May 13, 2021

And now bts themselves gonna be guest stars on Friends... pic.twitter.com/9GVYlTbdEb — LiIith ⁷ 🧈 (@2cooI4skuII) May 13, 2021

BTS AS GUEST STARS ON FRIENDS ??? JOON TALKING ABOUT HOW HE LEARNT ENGLISH BY WATCHING FRIENDS JUST TO END UP BEING PART OF IT AT THE END?? THIS IS ??? HUGE?? — Njtoni⁷ 🧈 (@jtoni_n) May 13, 2021

Rolling Stone, Butter teaser, McDonalds..and now Friends 😲🤯 And this is just today. @bts_twt has been busy ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QMm7oRmKaY — 살아있다 ⁷ (@SaraBangtan07) May 13, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in from across the globe, the hype surrounding the Friends Reunion episode has just got a lot more real, thanks to the glistening array of stars led by BTS.