ARMYs rejoice as BTS set to appear on Friends Reunion special on HBO Max: Release date, guest star cast, and more details revealed

The highly anticipated Friends reunion special is finally all set to release on the 27th of May, replete with a star-studded line-up of guests that features the likes of Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon and none other than global sensation, BTS.
HBO Max recently unveiled a premiere date for the upcoming reunion episode alongside a nostalgic teaser which features a money shot of the beloved group of Monica, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Rachel and Phoebe walking arm in arm.
Set to the tune of the iconic "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts playing in the background, the recent announcement sent scores of fans across the globe into a tizzy.
However, what has ended up garnering a massive amount of attention online is the mention of The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, who are all set to set TV screens ablaze with their special guest appearance.
Twitter erupts as Friends Reunion special episode set to arrive on the 27th of May ft. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and more
It has been 17 long years since TV's most iconic sextet of friends last appeared together on screens, with fans actively clamoring for a reunion since then.
The lure of revisiting Central Perk once again proved impossible to ignore for the makers of the show, as they eventually greenlit a special reunion episode in February 2020, amid extensive fanfare.
After a long wait, the episode is now finally slated to air on the 27th of May on HBO Max.
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, in addition to the series' main cast members comprising of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry, Friends: The Reunion will feature special appearances by an exciting gallery of stars.
These include BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, Kit Harington and more.
The Reunion episode has been directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by the original team of Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The Friends special was filmed on the popular sitcom's original soundstage, Stage 24.
Out of the numerous personalities set to appear, the one name that has caused a collective frenzy across the globe is that of BTS, who continue to make waves online.
As reactions continue to pour in from across the globe, the hype surrounding the Friends Reunion episode has just got a lot more real, thanks to the glistening array of stars led by BTS.