Five BTS songs for new fans: From Spring Day to Path, here are some Bangtan Sonyeondan classics

BTS is easily one of the most recognizable K-Pop groups in the world after becoming a global phenomenon over the past couple of years. Of course, some of the bands' songs are more popular than others and are the ones that new fans might easily come across.

However, debuted in 2013, BTS has a wide array of great music that includes hip-hop, pop, EDM, ballads, and more. Some of those songs are, of course, well known. But a few may not come to listeners quickly if they've just become part of the ARMY.

Here are five songs that every BTS fan would enjoy and why new fans might want to add them to their playlists.

BTS songs for new fans

#1 - Spring Day

BTS's Spring Day is one of the most popular songs by the group. The 2017 single and its accompanying video would make anyone stop to listen and appreciate the visuals of the members. The pop-rock power ballad features excellent vocals from Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, and others, but the story behind the music video is even more moving.

Spring Day's video is reportedly a homage to the victims of the Sewol Ferry disaster, most of whom were children. The video is also inspired by Ursula K Le Guin's short story, The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas, as well as Bong Joon Ho's Snowpiercer.

The track is easily one of BTS's best, and its timelessness brings out the group's emotional core.

#2 - The Truth Untold

The Truth Untold is a 2018 single by BTS featuring Steve Aoki. It was part of their second studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, and is another emotional song from the group's discography.

Featuring the smooth vocals of all BTS members synchronizing effortlessly, the song gets listeners to contemplate their insecurities. It is rumored that the song is based on an Italian story set in the 16th or 17th century called "La città di smeraldo."

#3 - House of Cards

While the name might be more popularly associated with the Netflix original series, House of Cards is yet another underrated song from BTS. Like its name, the 2015 song signifies a fragile relationship and came before BTS achieved its global fame, signaling why the band was on its way to success.

Again, BTS's vocals do much more to make this song stand out, even if it is one of the group's darkest songs.

#4 - Autumn Leaves

Dead Leaves is also known as Autumn Leaves and was released by BTS in 2015. Like its name, Autumn Leaves signifies a gloomy period much like the fall season can get and is potentially a homage to Yves Montand's Les Feuilles Mortes, a French song.

Autumn Leaves samples Deadroses by Blackbear in the beginning and features lyrics of someone struggling through a relationship. Easily one of BTS's underrated songs, it is a song new fans must listen to.

#5 - Path

BTS's "Path" is one of the group's oldest songs, having been released the year they debuted, and therefore a song new fans can easily miss. The hip-hop-inspired track's lyrics are as honest as they could be, signifying the young group's worries, doubts, ambitions, and hopes.

For old fans, Path is nostalgic and takes them back to when the young boys were just finding their way. For new fans, this song may just increase their admiration for the group.