"Hyundai x BTS" collab for Earth Day has fans asking K-pop group to release ad music

Hyundai Motor has released its latest ad featuring K-pop sensation BTS and their music to mark the occasion of Earth Day. Highlighting the organization's vision for a sustainable future, the one-minute video has fans asking the group to release the song featured in the ad.

This is Hyundai's second Earth Day video starring BTS. Last year, the South Korean motor company released a video on its global hydrogen campaign to spread awareness about the future of hydrogen as a source of clean energy using the slogan "Because of You."

Last year's collaboration between Hyundai and BTS gained over 100 million views.

What is the Hyundai x BTS ad about?

Hyundai Motor's latest ad to celebrate Earth Day is themed "For Tomorrow We Won't Wait" and features BTS. In the video, the band's members and other young people suggest eco-friendly practices with a vision for a sustainable future.

In a statement to the press, Thomas Schemera, the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor, said:

"Hyundai Motor and BTS have continued to work together to spread the values of sustainability to the world. The MZ generation's growing awareness of how their lifestyle choices and purchasing decisions impact the environment has led them to seek greener solutions for their daily needs."

In the latest ad, V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope, along with other young people, take part in simple eco-friendly activities such as using tumblers, wearing clothes made of recycled materials, turning off lights, and picking waste from the ocean, encouraging others to do the same in their daily routines.

RM and others narrate that they will not wait for someone to come and "save us." RM says:

"We won't wait for the waters to be cleared. We won't just wait to breathe clean air. We won't wait to uplift our lives today and to embrace our now for better."

The ad also highlights Hyundai's electric vehicle, NEXO, a zero-emission hydrogen vehicle that only emits water vapor and purifies the air.

Fans want the ad's music to be released as a single

Fans are loving the new collaboration between Hyundai and BTS, with many appreciating its visuals. Some even plan to buy the vehicle featured in the ad.

Fans also lauded the empowering message behind the ad.

JIMIN!!! The new @BTS_twt Hyundai ad is so good, but I literally watched this part like 5 times. He’s insane! 🤯pic.twitter.com/DDQNpQbtRw — Ren⁷⟬⟭💜⟭⟬ (@renkiger) April 20, 2021

not me convincing my uncle to buy bts's hyundai car just because he's looking to buy a new car. I mean it would benefit me too teehee <3 — 🐰 | MERCH BAN (@JkBonobonoya2) April 21, 2021

BigHit really got us today after we complained post-BBC21 that nothing was happening:

Run episode, MOTS photobook and teaser, Tae's snippet, Namjoon's upcoming collab, Na PD x Run for four episodes, BTS x Hyundai, BTS SMART message... all in 12ish hours — rfrkive⁷ (@rfrkive) April 21, 2021

love how every bts endorsement has a empowering message behind it. latest examples are the hyundai and smart ad campaigns. there is ALWAYS a campaign for betterment, for greatness. IT'S SO NICE. — yoonfi⁷ 🎫🍊 (@d2_mp3) April 21, 2021

Ooooo my god,,, why are they so handsome? 😩😵😍.. let's go to buy Hyundai car 😎 and kidnap our bias 😎💜 — Beak Younghae 💜 (@BeakYoungae) April 21, 2021

Hyundai & BTS Promotes sustainable living & eco friendly activites. I'm stanning the right group. Let's us reduce marine pollution, reduce plastic usage, save electricity, say no to single use plastic, practise zero waste, car pooling, recycle clothes and restyle, grow plants https://t.co/HnFHGlwALK — KONI \^_^/ (@InonKoniciwa) April 21, 2021

The ad also has a background score featuring BTS's vocals, and fans are asking the group to release the song as a separate single.

Hi. Could you please release the song? Like please. I’m really in love with the house rhythm and the vocals. Please release a complete version! — ᴮᴱ𝔾𝕖𝕟𝕖⁷🍀 ⟭⟬ 𝔏𝔦𝔣𝔢 𝔤𝔬𝔢𝔰 𝔬𝔫 ⟬⟭ (@Ihuman14) April 21, 2021

We dream we dream..

I'm already obsessed with the song, all of their Hyundai songs are such bangers! And if someday they explore this kind of "Daft Punk" vibe for their next album 😳



(#BTSArmy #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt)https://t.co/3Ugr1Sz9am — J⁷ (@bangtanjoahjoah) April 21, 2021

Why do i love all the hyundai bts songs can they pls put these on spotify — aaiiaaᴮᴱ⁷ thank you bangtan (@attackonnainai) April 21, 2021

Readers can watch the Hyundai x BTS Earth Day ad below.

