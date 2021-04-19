McDonald's x BTS: Armys erupt and take over Twitter as McDonald's announces "The BTS meal"

Attention all ARMYs across the globe, for The McDonald's BTS Meal is officially on its way.

Popular fast-food giant McDonald's recently sent fans into a tizzy after they announced their latest celebrity meal - an all-exclusive BTS meal which belongs to none other than global superstars, The Bangtan Boys.

In a surprise announcement that sent shockwaves throughout the entire BTS fanbase, McDonalds' Twitter witnessed a flurry of activity after they announced their exciting new collaboration:

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

The 'BTS Meal' consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium order of Classic McDonald's French Fries, a medium Coke, and special Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.

It will officially be available starting 26 May onwards, and will launch in 50 countries in total, extending up to 1 June.

In light of the monumental announcements, scores of BTS fans descended upon Twitter in hordes to celebrate the biggest celebrity meal to be launched by McDonald's so far.

The McDonald's BTS Meal sends fans into a frenzy

In the past, McDonald's has collaborated with the likes of Travis Scott and J Balvin on memorable meals that proved to be hot-selling items.

If "Travis Scott Fortnite Burger" created astronomical hype, one can only imagine the kind of mayhem that's in store, come 26 May.

With the fast-food chain raking in immense revenue via its exclusive celebrity meals over the past few months, a BTS collaboration seems to have gold written all over it.

The power of @BTS_twt and ARMY can be seen once again today after the surprise announcement of the ‘BTS MEAL’ with @McDonalds 🍔🍟



See the spike in conversation around “MCDONALDS” today on Twitter 💜🔥



ARMYs are lovin’ it 😎 pic.twitter.com/23VhoASgGQ — ᴮᴱ Research BTS 🔍⁷ (@ResearchBTS) April 19, 2021

Via an official statement issued by a representative of BigHit Music, BTS conveyed their excitement at working on an exclusive McDonald's meal:

"The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world"

In an official statement covered by PRNewsWire, Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's USA had encouraging words to say about the boy-band wonder, who continue to make waves across the globe with their mass popularity:

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music. We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month"

In light of this exciting new collaboration, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions as BTS ARMYs across the globe expressed their excitement via a plethora of hilarious memes:

me behind a kid in the mcdonalds line waiting for my bts toy pic.twitter.com/v540hid53w — juls⁷ 🍓 (@partaetae) April 19, 2021

Me stealing all the bts posters from mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/yylKTx6Ewv — ً bebe⁷ (@khhslut) April 19, 2021

me with the bts mcdonalds sauces pic.twitter.com/YxXu5irN8u — dorka⁷ (@jinniesfrog) April 19, 2021

mcdonalds employees on their break after hearing “um can i get the BTS meal please?” all day pic.twitter.com/AsksFLMxcT — maya ♥︎ 🎫 (@JOONGSLVR) April 19, 2021

My local mcdonalds employee after they see me for the 7th time in an hour to get my bts photocard pic.twitter.com/qABLISpukd — Ivona⁷ 81/90 for zhongli (@filterwh0re) April 19, 2021

me when i go to mcdonalds and they tell me the bts meal is sold out pic.twitter.com/Kt2TtCeF8b — shannon⁷ vs uni 📚 (@ENCHANTlNGTAE) April 19, 2021

"This is the last Jimin McDonalds photocard ma'am"



Me: pic.twitter.com/NK2nJ7nA1n — aira 🍊🐱 ⁷ (@meanyoongi0309) April 19, 2021

imagine being a bts anti that works in mcdonalds 😔✋ they really be serving bts meals with a heavy heart pic.twitter.com/2njxnO6oaA — tete bread☾⁷ (@taehyungssiiii_) April 19, 2021

rumours all over kmedia of a comeback at the end of may, billboard awards at the end of may, mcdonalds collab dropping at the end of may... pic.twitter.com/2Lkjy3vK4b — ellie⁷ 🍊 (@eleanorbate) April 19, 2021

mcdonalds all around the world on 25 may : pic.twitter.com/AAWDmmk394 — sha⁷ (semi ia 📚) (@shajeu_) April 19, 2021

Me: I’m gonna go on a diet and stop ordering from fast food restaurants



“BTS and McDonalds are collaborating”



pic.twitter.com/KLBq3IwEr8 — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) April 19, 2021

BTS MEAL Armys waiting

outside Mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/wtnwawGo9C — Hana⁷ 🎫 (@Koophuria) April 19, 2021

ARMYs on their way to replace the clown statue outisde McDonalds so they can steal the meal pic.twitter.com/xqZv3fScX0 — Shi⁷ (@MoonHonsool) April 19, 2021

Cashier at mcdonalds seeing me for the 13th time getting my bts meal: pic.twitter.com/BZm3IoKH1P — chae ⟭⟬⁷ ˙८ ˙ (@kimchaenery) April 19, 2021

Army at McDonald’s May 26 for the Bts meal: pic.twitter.com/0mgl2BCxHj — ashley ⁷ (@namjoonsvmin) April 19, 2021

Me after getting my 77th BTS meal order at McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/HtkwR5QNWK — LiIith ⁷ |slow| (@2cooI4skuII) April 19, 2021

BTS antis that work at McDonald’s every time somebody orders the BTS meal pic.twitter.com/Lvcnd8LqOE — B✜⁷ (@yeonbias) April 19, 2021

a bts and McDonald's collaboration I think I screamed pic.twitter.com/ye67NX9oVg — dream lantern⁷ (@vanttaettae) April 19, 2021

After setting the music industry on fire with their pulsating Grammys performance, it looks like BTS is now officially set to take over the fast-food world like never before.

With an exclusive BTS meal on its way, expect the rush to be unprecedented on an unimaginable scale, as ARMYs across the world strive to get hold of the coveted meal.