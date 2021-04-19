McDonald's x BTS: Armys erupt and take over Twitter as McDonald's announces "The BTS meal"

Attention all ARMYs across the globe, for The McDonald's BTS Meal is officially on its way.
Popular fast-food giant McDonald's recently sent fans into a tizzy after they announced their latest celebrity meal - an all-exclusive BTS meal which belongs to none other than global superstars, The Bangtan Boys.
In a surprise announcement that sent shockwaves throughout the entire BTS fanbase, McDonalds' Twitter witnessed a flurry of activity after they announced their exciting new collaboration:
The 'BTS Meal' consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium order of Classic McDonald's French Fries, a medium Coke, and special Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.
It will officially be available starting 26 May onwards, and will launch in 50 countries in total, extending up to 1 June.
In light of the monumental announcements, scores of BTS fans descended upon Twitter in hordes to celebrate the biggest celebrity meal to be launched by McDonald's so far.
The McDonald's BTS Meal sends fans into a frenzy
In the past, McDonald's has collaborated with the likes of Travis Scott and J Balvin on memorable meals that proved to be hot-selling items.
If "Travis Scott Fortnite Burger" created astronomical hype, one can only imagine the kind of mayhem that's in store, come 26 May.
With the fast-food chain raking in immense revenue via its exclusive celebrity meals over the past few months, a BTS collaboration seems to have gold written all over it.
Via an official statement issued by a representative of BigHit Music, BTS conveyed their excitement at working on an exclusive McDonald's meal:
"The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world"
In an official statement covered by PRNewsWire, Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's USA had encouraging words to say about the boy-band wonder, who continue to make waves across the globe with their mass popularity:
"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music. We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month"
In light of this exciting new collaboration, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions as BTS ARMYs across the globe expressed their excitement via a plethora of hilarious memes:
After setting the music industry on fire with their pulsating Grammys performance, it looks like BTS is now officially set to take over the fast-food world like never before.
With an exclusive BTS meal on its way, expect the rush to be unprecedented on an unimaginable scale, as ARMYs across the world strive to get hold of the coveted meal.