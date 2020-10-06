The J Balvin McDonald's meal is trending online

Following the mega success of the Travis Scott Fortnite Burger, the latest celebrity to receive his very own McDonald's meal is popular Colombian reggaeton singer, J Balvin.

J Balvin is one of the most eminent names in the Latin music industry, and is often referred to as 'The Prince of Reggaeton'.

Over the course of his career, he has collaborated with the likes of Cardi B, Beyonce, Dua Lipa and several others, having gone on to become a global star, with chartbusters such as 'Mi Gente' and 'I Like It'.

Now, the 35-year-old Colombian artist has received his very own McDonald's meal:

Ever since the J Balvin McDonald's meal was announced, Twitter has been abuzz with several reactions, as fans responded to the latest celebrity collaboration.

Moreover, with the launch of a brand new meal, the one question that automatically came to people's minds was - How much does the J Balvin McDonald's meal cost?

The J Balvin McDonald's meal- price, items and more

Advertisement

With this latest collaboration, J Balvin becomes only the third celebrity, after NBA legend Michael Jordan and American rapper Travis Scott, to have an exclusive McDonald's meal to his name.

In an exclusive interview with Complex, J Balvin stated that he was always a big fan and grew up with McDonald's, which served as an important link to his childhood.

The J Balvin meal consists of the following items:

a Big Mac without pickles

Medium fries with ketchup

An Oreo McFlurry

According to an article by Vulture, the official price of the J Balvin meal is $6.99, which places it higher than the Travis Scott Cactus Jack meal, which was priced at $6.

However, unlike the Travis Scott meal, the J Balvin McDonald's meal will vary by location. In an added bonus, customers who purchase the J Balvin meal through the app will receive the Oreo McFlurry for free!

As soon as McDonald's announced their next limited-time collaboration with J Balvin, Twitter went into overdrive as several reacted with hilarious memes and responses of their own:

This how the McDonalds x J Balvin burgers gonna look like. pic.twitter.com/ciyKTaW5oe — 𝔾𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕠 ☄️ (@GER4RDOSTX) October 5, 2020

Is mcdonalds gonna fix the ice cream machine at every location for this J Balvin meal 🧐 — Gianna Gelosi (@GiannaGelosi) October 5, 2020

If Travis Scott and J Balvin can get their own name on a meal at Mcdonalds, then I want one too — Pardis Jesudasen (@PardisJesudasen) October 5, 2020

Travis Scott when he sees the j Balvin McDonalds meal pic.twitter.com/gva4bPcZqD — bagel (@bagel1x) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

McDonalds x J Balvin is a thing....but where is Kanye West x Chic Fil A — 🌟 (@lukealmightyy) October 5, 2020

So when I go to McDonald’s do I say “Latino Gang sent me” or “El Niño de Medellin sent me” @Notigenero @JBALVIN @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/1LHb8EzE6m — Fernando Gutierrez⚾️ (@NaN_DoHH) October 5, 2020

j balvin meal got a mcflurry but the ice cream machine is always down like how that supposed to work — keenan (@grandaddiiii) October 5, 2020

J Balvin meal is just a Big Mac w fries and a McFlurry but FUCK ITTT IT WAS GOOD AND WE SUPPORT LATINOS AROUND HERE — Casey Pagán (@fivefortysixx) October 5, 2020

For some reason I’m more hyped for J Balvin’s McDonald’s meal than Travis Scott’s 😳 pic.twitter.com/u3lJgPihd0 — Jr 💫🇲🇽 (@jaysxos) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

Me and the boys arguing whether the J Balvin McDonald’s Meal is better than the Travis Scott McDonald’s Meal pic.twitter.com/HXARPSmqAD — REN (@alligator_boots) October 5, 2020