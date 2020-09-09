The Travis Scott Fortnite Burger is trending online

Travis Scott is a popular American rapper, who is globally known for his smash hit 'Sicko Mode' and for his record-breaking 'Astronomical' appearance on Fortnite.
The 29-year-old music sensation has sold millions of records worldwide and has also racked up an impressive six Grammy Award nominations so far.
He also owns his own record label called 'Cactus Jack Records' and it now seems like fast food giant McDonald's is also a fan of Scott. In a collaboration none of us saw coming, McDonald's has exclusively tied up with Travis Scott to unveil their new 'Cactus Jack meal:
Alongside a meal, exciting new Travis Scott merchandise is also expected to drop. Surprisingly, it is Fortnite that seems to be overshadowing McDonald's on social media, as several were quick to label it The Travis Scott Fortnite Burger.
Travis Scott x Fortnite
Travis Scott had famously collaborated with Epic Games' Fortnite earlier this year, to host his live in-game concert- Astronomical.
He ended up breaking all kinds of records as millions across the globe participated and watched on in awe of the spectacle unfolding before their eyes:
In the aftermath of his Fortnite concert, Scott witnessed a 419% increase in the sale of concert tickets and a spurt in online followers across various social media platforms.
In addition, he also recently dropped an exclusive set of Astronomical-themed merchandise:
In fact his Fortnite association has been so humongous that fans are now calling his new McDonald's meal, the Travis Scott Fortnite Burger.
The Cactus Jack is a $6 quarter-pounder meal comprising of a Bacon Burger, Fries with Barbeque sauce and a Sprite to wash it all down. This also makes Scott the second celebrity in almost 30 years, after NBA legend Michael Jordan, to feature on the McDonald's menu.
After the stupendous success of Travis Scott's Fortnite concert, several have directly linked it to his new McDonald's meal, as explained by a Reddit user online:
Soon, several others from the online community also seemed to share this sentiment, as they reacted with their own take on the Travis Scott Fortnite Burger.
Check out some of the reactions online:
