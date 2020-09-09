The Travis Scott Fortnite Burger is trending online

Travis Scott is a popular American rapper, who is globally known for his smash hit 'Sicko Mode' and for his record-breaking 'Astronomical' appearance on Fortnite.

The 29-year-old music sensation has sold millions of records worldwide and has also racked up an impressive six Grammy Award nominations so far.

He also owns his own record label called 'Cactus Jack Records' and it now seems like fast food giant McDonald's is also a fan of Scott. In a collaboration none of us saw coming, McDonald's has exclusively tied up with Travis Scott to unveil their new 'Cactus Jack meal:

Alongside a meal, exciting new Travis Scott merchandise is also expected to drop. Surprisingly, it is Fortnite that seems to be overshadowing McDonald's on social media, as several were quick to label it The Travis Scott Fortnite Burger.

Travis Scott x Fortnite

Image Credits: usatoday.com

Travis Scott had famously collaborated with Epic Games' Fortnite earlier this year, to host his live in-game concert- Astronomical.

He ended up breaking all kinds of records as millions across the globe participated and watched on in awe of the spectacle unfolding before their eyes:

Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!



Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSH0pLmGOS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2020

In the aftermath of his Fortnite concert, Scott witnessed a 419% increase in the sale of concert tickets and a spurt in online followers across various social media platforms.

In addition, he also recently dropped an exclusive set of Astronomical-themed merchandise:

CACTUS JACK x FORTNITE COLLECTION. LIVE IN YOUR WORLD, RAGE IN OURS https://t.co/AJ4e7OI3tq pic.twitter.com/cx90wiHUqQ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 24, 2020

In fact his Fortnite association has been so humongous that fans are now calling his new McDonald's meal, the Travis Scott Fortnite Burger.

The Cactus Jack is a $6 quarter-pounder meal comprising of a Bacon Burger, Fries with Barbeque sauce and a Sprite to wash it all down. This also makes Scott the second celebrity in almost 30 years, after NBA legend Michael Jordan, to feature on the McDonald's menu.

The Travis Scott Fortnite Burger (Image Credits: Twitter)

After the stupendous success of Travis Scott's Fortnite concert, several have directly linked it to his new McDonald's meal, as explained by a Reddit user online:

Image Credits: Reddit

Soon, several others from the online community also seemed to share this sentiment, as they reacted with their own take on the Travis Scott Fortnite Burger.

Check out some of the reactions online:

“no fortnite until you finish your travis scott burger!” pic.twitter.com/49cNGycOtW — ♱ (@CRY1NGWOLF) September 8, 2020

Proof that the new Travis Scott Burger is actually the Fortnite Burger pic.twitter.com/sQIGWHtciV — (L)uke Soens (@LSoens_46) September 8, 2020

“Can I get uhhhh one Travis Scott fortnite burger? Cactus jack sent me.” pic.twitter.com/3eVcvtWwDG — d.il.n (@D_il_n) September 8, 2020

cant wait till i eat the travis scott burger while playing fortnite and listening to sicko mode while sippin on some dirty sprite 🤤😈🧬🍼🧪 — v (@siccbagel) September 8, 2020

i can’t believe travis scott from fortnite is getting his own meal!!



the fortnite burger is now real https://t.co/BRQLruT2TO — Steel (@Steeeel) September 8, 2020

Travis Scott? The dude from fortnite has a burger? — Rene (@renepalencia_) September 8, 2020

I would like a travis scott burger with extra fortnite sauce please — swagmaster67 (@furrymaymays) September 8, 2020

Gonna put on my Travis Scott Fortnite merch with my Travis Scott Jordans maybe my Travis Scott Nikes idk haven’t decided yet with my Travis Scott Mask under my Travis Scott face cover to pick up my Travis Scott burger before I go watch Tenet to listen to the Travis Scott song — H$ aLITjandro (@Alejaay23) September 8, 2020

I’ll have one Travis Scott Fortnite burger with Extra epic sauce pic.twitter.com/xnPSU7UNrG — Ya YEET XD 🍔 (@SaltineMurican) September 8, 2020

"let me get that travis scott fortnite burger, cactus jack sent me" pic.twitter.com/zdj65TwW3d — gabe🕊💿 (@awgevision) September 8, 2020