Travis Scott Fortnite merch to relive the 'Astronomical' experience every day

Earlier this year (23rd to 25th April), we saw Travis Scott’s Astronomical event in Fortnite, which turned out to be a huge success. It was attended live by over 12.3 million participants, with more than 27 million unique participants. Furthermore, the spectacle resulted in an increase of 1.4 million followers for Travis Scott across social media handles, along with a 419% increase in the demand for tickets.

Afterwards, during an interview, Scott said that virtual spaces might be the future for all entertainment events. He also suggested that the ability to control the atmosphere added a new dimension to performances. “I could go from being myself to underwater; the stage could go underwater without anybody getting hurt — all of the things I would want to do in real life.”

You can have a look at the full event below.

Fortnite: Travis Scott releases Astronomical-themed merchandise

Towards the end of April, Scott posted the following on his Twitter account. As you can see, the post was with regards to the release of the Cactus Jack X Fortnite collection.

CACTUS JACK x FORTNITE COLLECTION. LIVE IN YOUR WORLD, RAGE IN OURS https://t.co/AJ4e7OI3tq pic.twitter.com/cx90wiHUqQ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 24, 2020

The collection included T-shirts, hoodies, hats and caps, action figures, and even a Nerf gun. One of the action figures was an Astro Jack skin, while the other one was of Scott himself, who also has a Fortnite ‘Icon’ skin.

#TravisScott has dropped more merch as part of his #Astronomical Tour with #Fortnite. Find the new items available now on his website.

Photo: Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/ig7b2mwp5a — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) April 29, 2020

In the past, we have talked about Fortnite and Hasbro’s collaboration, which has seen a wide range of products released. Subsequently, we saw Scott collaborating with the two companies to release an all-new Nerf Blaster.

Further, as you may remember, via the Fortnite event, Scott also debuted his track with Kid Cudi, The Scotts. The song has been produced by Scott, along with a host of other notable figures including Take A Daytrip, Dot da Genius and Plain Pat. Further, artist KAWS provided the cover art.

The release of the Fortnite merchandise also saw the release of physical media for his new track, including a CD, cassette, a 12” picture disk, along with 7” and 12” vinyl disks. You can listen to the track below.