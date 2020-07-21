How much money did Travis Scott make from Fortnite?

Of late, Fortnite has held a lot of Party Royale events, including concerts. At the end of last month, Fortnite hosted Christopher Nolan's movie screenings. The same was followed by a Diplo concert that featured Thomas Wesley with guests such as Noah Cyrus and Young Thug.

Credit: epicgames.com

At the beginning of this month, we saw a change of tone with the 'We The People' event, which was hosted to create a discourse again racism. All these Party Royale events have proved to be extremely successful for Fortnite.

However, the biggest of these events happened back in April, in the form of Travis Scott's 'Astronomical' concert.

Fortnite's Travis Scott concert

The stage for the concert was set on a Tropical beach, north of Sweaty Sands. There were five shows spread over two days. You can see the entire schedule below:

Credit: epicgames.com

The first concert on Fortnite happened way back in February 2019, when a total of 10.7 million viewers attended the event, breaking all prior records of attendance in Fortnite events.

The Travis Scott concert proved to be even more successful, and led to the speculation of making Fortnite concerts "Pay to attend".

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!



Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

Advertisement

How much money did Travis Scott make from his Fortnite event?

Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!



Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSH0pLmGOS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2020

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated in Travis Scott's concert, which broke the previous 10.7 million record. Further, around 27.7 million unique players participated for about 45.8 million times across the five events.

Credit: riseatseven.com

In the last week of April, Travis' social media handles registered an increase of about 1.4 million followers. Further, he recorded a 419% increase in the demand for his tickets after the Fortnite concert. From 20th to 25th April alone, he earned the following via Spotify:

Credit: riseatseven.com

That is almost 300,000 pounds in five days via Spotify alone. As there is no official confirmation as to how much he earned directly from Epic, we can only speculate on his total earnings.