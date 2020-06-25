Fortnite: DIPLO, Inception, and other Party Royale Events Schedule
- It looks like Fortnite has a lot going on in the next few days.
- If you’re planning on joining in for any of the movies or concerts, here is the complete Fortnite Party Royale schedule.
Fortnite Movie Night
The films planned are Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige. The films will be broadcast by country/region and some will have their own scheduling, but Epic has been using EDT (-4:00 GMT) as its default broadcast times.
U.S. Viewing Schedule:
- Inception - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:00:00 AM EDT
- Inception - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:00:00 PM EDT
- Inception - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:55:00 PM EDT
U.K. Viewing Schedule:
- The Prestige - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:00:00 PM EDT (4:00:00 PM GMT)
Brazil Viewing Schedule:
- Batman Begins - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00:00 AM EDT (5:00:00 AM BRT)
- Batman Begins - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00:00 PM EDT (5:00:00 PM BRT)
People within the EDT region (including Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and many others) will be able to watch Inception at any of those times. This region’s Fortnite players who want to watch either The Prestige or Batman Begins can switch servers in order to view the other movies. Be sure to check your own country here if you’re curious what your default server will be airing.
Fortnite Party Royale Diplo Concert
In addition to the movies, Fortnite Party Royale will be having a live virtual concert tonight. Hosted by Diplo, it will feature Young Thug and Noah Cyrus as guests.
Diplo Concert Schedule:
- LIVE - DIPLO Presents: Thomas Wesley - Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:00:00 PM EDT
- Rebroadcast - DIPLO Presents: Thomas Wesley - Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:00:00 PM EDT
Be sure to catch one of these if you can.Published 25 Jun 2020, 20:51 IST