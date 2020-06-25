Fortnite: DIPLO, Inception, and other Party Royale Events Schedule

It looks like Fortnite has a lot going on in the next few days.

If you’re planning on joining in for any of the movies or concerts, here is the complete Fortnite Party Royale schedule.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Credit: Sporting News)

It looks like Fortnite has a lot going on in the next few days. If you’re planning on joining in for any of the movies or concerts, here is the complete Fortnite Party Royale schedule.

Fortnite Movie Night

The films planned are Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige. The films will be broadcast by country/region and some will have their own scheduling, but Epic has been using EDT (-4:00 GMT) as its default broadcast times.

U.S. Viewing Schedule:

Inception - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:00:00 AM EDT

Inception - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:00:00 PM EDT

Inception - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:55:00 PM EDT

U.K. Viewing Schedule:

Advertisement

The Prestige - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:00:00 PM EDT (4:00:00 PM GMT)

Brazil Viewing Schedule:

Batman Begins - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00:00 AM EDT (5:00:00 AM BRT)

Batman Begins - Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00:00 PM EDT (5:00:00 PM BRT)

People within the EDT region (including Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and many others) will be able to watch Inception at any of those times. This region’s Fortnite players who want to watch either The Prestige or Batman Begins can switch servers in order to view the other movies. Be sure to check your own country here if you’re curious what your default server will be airing.

Fortnite Party Royale Diplo Concert

Hope you’ve been practicing your Do Si Do



Tonight, @diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley with special guests @noahcyrus and @youngthug LIVE at the Main Stage at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT pic.twitter.com/fyaUes0Bl9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 25, 2020

In addition to the movies, Fortnite Party Royale will be having a live virtual concert tonight. Hosted by Diplo, it will feature Young Thug and Noah Cyrus as guests.

Diplo Concert Schedule:

LIVE - DIPLO Presents: Thomas Wesley - Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:00:00 PM EDT

Rebroadcast - DIPLO Presents: Thomas Wesley - Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:00:00 PM EDT

Be sure to catch one of these if you can.