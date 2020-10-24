BTS Army responds to MrBeast after he calls out 'K-Pop fans' on Twitter 

One of the most prominent YouTubers in the world, MrBeast, and one of the biggest fan armies, BTS Army, are officially facing off against each other on Twitter.

MrBeast is known for his generous giveaways and audacious contests, where he randomly donates hundreds of thousands of dollars and can also be spotted performing attention-grabbing stunts.

The part-time philanthropist has witnessed a meteoric rise over the past few years for becoming one of the most eminent content creators in the world, with millions of followers across various social media platforms.

Recently, he took to Twitter to announce an exciting new giveaway, where he was willing to offer $10,000 to anyone who ratios him the hardest.

Tomorrow I’m going to give whoever ratios me the hardest on this tweet $10,000 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 23, 2020

As the comments began to come quickly from all areas, one particular comment by popular Twitch streamer xQc ended up stealing the show, as he tweeted a pic of himself with the caption 'KPOP ROCKS.'

KPOP ROCKS, STAN LOONA, LOOK AT MY DRIP 💧 pic.twitter.com/ULgGfAIwM7 — xQc (@xQc) October 24, 2020

His tweet has already received more than 50K likes so far, which also prompted a jibe from MrBeast, as he challenged K-Pop fans across the globe to step up their game, lest of losing the title of the 'biggest fan base' to Minecraft YouTubers.

Hey Kpop fans, you about to let Minecraft youtubers show you up like this? Are they the new biggest fan base? 🤪 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 24, 2020

It now seems like MrBeast has ended up getting more than what he bargained for, as his tweet caught the eye of the BTS Army, which is one of the biggest fan bases in the world.

They seem to have taken offense to MrBeast's 'challenge' and have now come out in large numbers to ensure that they triumphantly ratio the 22-year-old.

MrBeast vs. BTS ft. Twitter

MrBeast always garners a lot of attention with his eye-watering giveaways, and this one too is no different, although the stakes seem to be a lot higher with the involvement of K-Pop fans and BTS.

MrBeast announced that people have exactly 24 hours from the time he posted his tweet to come up with the best ratio.

Cut off is exactly 24 hours after I tweeted the original tweet! — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 24, 2020

South Korean sensation, The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, comprising the septet of V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope, are known to be one of the most popular musical artists in the world and hold one of the strongest fan bases worldwide.

The BTS fan base is referred to as ARMY, consisting of numerous fans who religiously stan each of the boy band members, who have become classic pop culture icons. They have now taken to Twitter to officially accept MrBeast's challenge as they attempt to take home the prize of $10,000.

Check out some of the reactions from BTS and K-Pop fans online, as some took offense to being labeled 'K-Pop fans,' while others promised to emerge victorious.

Let show them what we've got armys‼️‼️ Get this to 200K likes🔥 https://t.co/ATjB8nvdSB — ᴮᴱBTS History₇ (@BTS_History613) October 24, 2020

1 We are BTS fans ONLY

2 Don't bait us honey you'll wish you never had

3 BE out on Nov 20th be ready pic.twitter.com/zhOQbKnoAH — Ak⁷ ᴮᴱ (@Superstarksj) October 24, 2020

Ratio this tweet of @BTS_History613, let's get atleast 200k likes. 👍 — TIN-틴⁷🌷 (@taebokkiii) October 24, 2020

Mfers that mrbeast guy gives money all the time and people win it and spend it to useless sh!t but when us ARMY try their best to win this for their faves upcoming comeback, suddenly it's a problem... It's always a problem when ARMY's do it @BTS_twt — ᴮᴱyou don't know me♑⁷⁍™ (@antisstruggles) October 24, 2020

mr beast gives money away all the time... and those people use it for whatever they want and no one ever says anything but once armys try to do something there’s a problem??!? — ᴮᴱbri⁷ (@dayasjoon) October 24, 2020

Mr. Beast, you don’t wanna know the lengths the Kpop fandoms will go- MCYTTWT is a child compared to them... — danielle⁶⁹ | PURPLED DAY !! (@peachnserenity) October 24, 2020

DON'T FIGHT UNDER CORPSE TWEET???? THATS HELPING CORSPE HUSBAND TO RATIO MR. BEAST?":?^@&@,#&@*!*

SPAM AND FIGHT UNDER BTS HISTORY TWEET UNTAGGING MR.BEAST pic.twitter.com/Cy0y9APTsb — neha⁷on BE lockdown🌸🌙 (@ot7religion) October 24, 2020

MrBeast is basically summoning all KPop stans with this



Good luck man https://t.co/4uCRBYlr9a — scarlet stans stephanie patrick 🖤❤️ (@scrlt_theorist) October 24, 2020

As BTS fans continue to pile on the likes and retweets, it seems like their closest competitor is Corpse Husband, who has so far amassed a whopping 210K plus likes, with a simple smiley.

:) — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 23, 2020

As the battle heats up, it indeed remains to be seen if Corpse Husband can edge out the wave of BTS fans, who seem hell-bent on taking home MrBeast's coveted $10,000 giveaway.