The BTS TikTok account goes down for a while, sends Twitter into meltdown 

The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, is one of the most popular K-Pop groups in the world today and over the course of their career, the septet have gone on to become a household name across the globe.
Hailing from Seoul, South Korea, the Korean wonder boys have danced their way into the hearts of millions of fans - the famous 'BTS armies', who religiously stan them. After ruling nearly each and every social media platform out there, BTS joined TikTok in September last year, and since then, have been breaking the internet with each and every single post.
However, recently, fans were in for a rude shock when they logged on to TikTok and to their horror, failed to find their favourite band on TikTok, as the site revealed that the BTS TikTok page could not be found:
As soon as the news of BTS's TikTok being unavailable went viral, the internet went into a complete meltdown, as several fans from all over the world took to the social media platform to demand the restoration of BTS' TikTok account.
Twitter reacts to the BTS TikTok account being unavailable
With the kind of popularity that BTS commands all across the globe, such a reaction from the fans is completely justified, considering that the BTS TikTok account rakes in millions of views on a daily basis.
BTS's recent disappearance from TikTok comes at a crucial juncture, considering that voting for the Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards is currently on, and that BTS are the favourites to take home the award for the fourth consecutive time.
Check out some of the reactions from worried BTS fans, who failed to understand why exactly their favourite band's TikTok was unreachable:
One particular user even threatened to uninstall the app, if TikTok didn't fix the issue immediately:
However, fret not armies across the world, as in what will come as a massive relief to fans across the world, according to latest updates, the BTS account is now finally back up and running!
Published 03 Oct 2020, 19:58 IST