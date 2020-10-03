The BTS TikTok account goes down for a while, sends Twitter into meltdown 

The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, is one of the most popular K-Pop groups in the world today and over the course of their career, the septet have gone on to become a household name across the globe.

Hailing from Seoul, South Korea, the Korean wonder boys have danced their way into the hearts of millions of fans - the famous 'BTS armies', who religiously stan them. After ruling nearly each and every social media platform out there, BTS joined TikTok in September last year, and since then, have been breaking the internet with each and every single post.

However, recently, fans were in for a rude shock when they logged on to TikTok and to their horror, failed to find their favourite band on TikTok, as the site revealed that the BTS TikTok page could not be found:

As soon as the news of BTS's TikTok being unavailable went viral, the internet went into a complete meltdown, as several fans from all over the world took to the social media platform to demand the restoration of BTS' TikTok account.

Twitter reacts to the BTS TikTok account being unavailable

With the kind of popularity that BTS commands all across the globe, such a reaction from the fans is completely justified, considering that the BTS TikTok account rakes in millions of views on a daily basis.

BTS's recent disappearance from TikTok comes at a crucial juncture, considering that voting for the Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards is currently on, and that BTS are the favourites to take home the award for the fourth consecutive time.

📣 | ARMY, please don’t delete nor abandon TIKTOK for now. We need your POWER and UNITY there, as TOP SOCIAL ARTIST voting is still on going.



Please. Let’s protect our TOP SOCIAL ARTIST. Vote more. 🙏🏻#TheSong #Dynamite #PCAs (@BTS_twt) — BTS Voting Organization (@btsvotingorg) October 3, 2020

Check out some of the reactions from worried BTS fans, who failed to understand why exactly their favourite band's TikTok was unreachable:

where is bts’ tiktok acc 🧐 can’t search it — kass⁷ 🍒 (@jeonbubbles) October 3, 2020

PLEASE, @BTS_twt official Tiktok account doesn't exist on mine 😭😭. What happened?? pic.twitter.com/gOCOfZiXMB — ᴮᴱBTS×ARMY ⁷ Voting Team (@01Btsxarmy) October 3, 2020

Can you guys search BTS on TikTok?? I can't find it — ᴮᴱ☕ ً⁷ (@mygtrivias) October 3, 2020

guys, am I the only one who can't find bts account on tiktok?😭 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/qzT1KBAkGn — ᴮᴱBTS History₇ | 📌On-going GAs (@BTS_History613) October 3, 2020

where is bts tiktok account??? — Lilith ⁷|STREAM DYNAMITE| (@2cooI4skull) October 3, 2020

BTS' ACCOUNT IN TIKTOK IS CANNOT BE FIND ON MINE?????? — micks⁷💫 (@jiminoosaurus) October 3, 2020

this might be the reason of bts' deletion of tiktok acc?? pic.twitter.com/GyTmFmO8rt — chua and that tiny 7 (@bangtanicksm) October 3, 2020

bts deactivated tiktok to focus on cb. now, how can we deactivate uni to focus on bts. — ᴮᴱcℓari⁷ (@KOOKIEHOLY) October 3, 2020

Either it's a glitch on Tiktok, or they deleted their account purposely, or one of them deleted it accidentally 😔



For now, let's get back to streaming & voting while we wait. #Dynamite #TheSong #PCAs @BTS_twt — ᴮᴱBTS×ARMY ⁷ Voting Team (@01Btsxarmy) October 3, 2020

Hi @tiktok_us, we have found a problem while accessing @BTS_twt official account.

It is a verified account with more than 21 million followers, and we are asking you for explanation and to fix this problem.

Thank you pic.twitter.com/tfFagvrgMx — 𝑫𝒐𝒖𝒂𝒂 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒆𝒌𝒊𝒓 ᴮᴱ (@DBounekir) October 3, 2020

One particular user even threatened to uninstall the app, if TikTok didn't fix the issue immediately:

#BTSMONTH i just installed the tiktok app on my phone to vote bts for bbmas. i didn't even get a chance to visit their account and it's all deleted now. @tiktok_us bring it back or else i'll delete the app pic.twitter.com/Gimz4gzhVJ — kookoo⁷🍪 (@kingdtsuga) October 3, 2020

However, fret not armies across the world, as in what will come as a massive relief to fans across the world, according to latest updates, the BTS account is now finally back up and running!