Fortnite Party Royale BTS Event: 'Dynamite' announcement sends Twitter into a meltdown as K-Pop fans rejoice 

Epic Games' Fortnite is known for hosting elaborate, larger-than-life, collaborative crossovers, especially when it comes to the music department.

From the likes of Travis Scott and Marshmello in the past, to Diplo and Kenshi Yonezu more recently, no one seems to do in-game musical concerts better than Fortnite at the moment. With an attempt to broaden its reach and appeal, Fortnite recently announced the launch of a brand new concept - the Spotlight Concert Series, which promised a more immersive musical experience than usual.

Over the last two weeks, we've seen the likes of Dominic Fike and Anderson Paak set the Main Stage on fire, and now, in a major announcement, South Korean sensation The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, are all set to grace the Fortnite island:

Can you hear the bass boom? We’re ready for #DynaNite@bts_bighit is coming to Party Royale for the world premiere of their “Dynamite” MV (Choreography ver.)



See you at the party September 25 at 8 PM ET 💜

BTS will be coming to Fortnite Party Royale on the 25th of September, for an exclusive music-video World premiere of their recent smash-hit - 'Dynamite'.

BTS are undoubtedly one of the most popular boy bands in the world, and their reach is beyond massive. Moreover, they have millions of fans across the globe called Armies, who religiously stan them.

Fortnite seems to have knocked it out of the park with this latest collaboration, as was evident from the wild reaction they received on Twitter.

What is Fortnite Party Royale?

Image Credits: pcgamesn.com

Fortnite Party Royale is a first of its kind, experimental and evolving space, which seeks to provide players with an opportunity to meet up with friends and have a good time, without the competitive element of the game getting in the way.

It is a no-violence zone, where players can watch movies, listen to music and participate in various leisure activities and games. It also hosts elaborate virtual concerts where the likes of Steve Aoki, Travis Scott and Marshmello have all performed in the past.

Featuring a grand musical arena known as the Main Stage, players can tune in live and watch their favourite artists perform, which often makes for an experience of a lifetime.

Twitter reacts to BTS, Fortnite Emotes and more

In addition to debuting their new music video for 'Dynamite', BTS will also be exclusively collaborating with Fortnite to launch two new Emotes.

These will be personally choreographed by BTS themselves, and will be available in the Item Shop starting September 23 at 8 PM EDT (September 24 at 9 AM KST).

As soon as the Fortnite x BTS collaboration went viral, the Twitterati was set abuzz as several from the online community reacted to this latest development.

Check out some of the trending reactions to the Fortnite Party Royale BTS event below:

The hype surrounding the upcoming Fortnite x BTS event could not get more real, as reactions continue to pour in. The only thing that remains to be seen now, is whether the Party Royale Dynamite event is able to top the record-breaking Travis Scott Astronomical event.

BTS arrives on Fortnite this Friday - the 25th of September.