Fortnite Party Royale: Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals to feature next on 'Spotlight Series'

Epic Games' Fortnite continues to evolve and transcend barriers when it comes to staging elaborate crossover events and high-octane music concerts.

From Travis Scott to Marshmello, Fortnite has become a new haven for musicians across the globe.

A few days after American singer Dominic Fike kickstarted the brand new Fortnite Spotlight Concert Series, three-time Grammy Award winner Anderson Paak has been announced as the next star to grace the Fortnite Main Stage.

As part of the Spotlight Series, Fortnite has lined up a slew of exciting musicians in the upcoming months. They will aim to provide an unforgettable experience via a professional studio set-up.

Joining Paak will be his frequent collaborators, The Free Nationals:

Sometimes you need a little @AndersonPaak and the @freenationalsXX



The Fortnite Presents Spotlight concert series continues September 19th at 5 PM ET



See you at the Main Stage!https://t.co/HjGpfw0dDK pic.twitter.com/lFNUt1mGw2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 15, 2020

The musical extravaganza is scheduled to take place on 19th September at the Fortnite Party Royale island.

Who is Anderson Paak?

Image Credits: Rolling Stone

Paak is an American rapper and singer-songwriter whose debut album, Venice, was released in 2014. He would then release three more, titled Malibu, Oxnard, and Ventura, respectively.

His Grammy awards came in the categories of Best Rap Performance (Bubblin 2019), Best R&B Album (Ventura 2020), and Best R&B Performance (Come Home).

Anderson Park at the 61st Grammy Awards (Image Credits: zimbio.com)

He has also collaborated with the likes of Kendrick Lamar (Tints), Dr. Dre (Medicine Man), and Justin Timberlake (Don't Slack). The latter featured on the soundtrack of the animated film, Trolls World Tour.

This is not the first time the 34-year-old will be associated with a video game, having contributed to the soundtrack of NFL Madden 21 alongside Rick Ross, for the song Cut Em In.

He frequently performs alongside the band The Free Nationals, which comprises of the quartet of Jose Miguel Serrano Rios, Ron Jerome "T-NAVA" Avant, Kelsey Miguel Gonzalez, and Callum Connor.

Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals (Image Credits: ABC)

Fortnite: Spotlight Series ft Paak and The Free Nationals

As listed on the Epic Games website, the full schedule for the California native's upcoming performance is as follows:

Anderson Paak Premiere: Saturday, September 19 @ 5 PM ET

Encore 1: Saturday, September 19 @ 11 PM ET

Encore 2: Sunday, September 20 @ 1 PM ET

With this stellar addition, Fortnite continues to attract major musicians in its attempt to live stream the electric ambiance associated with music concerts, currently halted amidst the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a guide on joining the Party Royale and ensuring that you do not miss out on a single beat:

On the Lobby, press the "Change" box located in the bottom-right corner.

Modes will appear on-screen. Select "Party Royale" and then press "Accept."

You'll then return to the Lobby, and just press "Play" to start!

Head to the Main Stage and wait for the event to start. Use the map button while in the Party Royale to see where you are and the location of the Main Stage.