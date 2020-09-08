Fortnite Party Royale: Dominic Fike to kickstart Spotlight concert series

Epic Games is known to transcend barriers when it comes to bringing top talent to Fortnite for exciting musical concerts.

In the past, we've had the likes of Travis Scott and Marshmello setting the Fortnite Main Stage on fire. Most recently, we witnessed Diplo and Japanese sensation Kenshi Yonezu making their way to the Fortnite island, as players tuned in for a memorable and groovy experience.

In a significant new development, Fortnite has officially announced the launch of an all-new Spotlight concert series, which will feature 24-year-old American singer Dominic Fike:

From Los Angeles to Party Royale, the Fortnite Presents: Spotlight concert series is here!



Catch @dominicfike kick off the series live on the Main Stage on September 12 at 5 PM ET. https://t.co/HjGpfw0dDK pic.twitter.com/q233IajgVR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 8, 2020

This initiative is set to be launched from a 'brand-new, state-of-the-art studio in Los Angeles' on 12th September.

Who is Dominic Fike?

Image Credits: The New York Times

Fike is an upcoming American music sensation currently signed to Columbia Records.

He burst onto the scene in 2018, when his single 3 Nights went on to peak in the Top Ten charts of several countries, and received favorable reviews from biggies such as Rolling Stone and Billboard.

In July this year, the Florida native released his first album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, which features popular tracks such as Chicken Tenders, Politics and Violence, and Vampire. His most viewed video on YouTube is currently the music video of 3 Nights, which has raked in an impressive 30 million views so far.

Fortnite: Spotlight concert series ft Tender Defender outfit

In an official statement to Rolling Stone, the head of global partnerships at Epic Games, Nate Nanzer, spoke about this new endeavor and provided details about the series:

"The message to the music industry here is the stage is open. We want great partners who are into what we're doing and are going to be great collaborators. Everything we've done in the past with music has been a deep collaboration with the artist, everything from Marshmello to Travis to Diplo, and we'll continue to do that."

"It'll be a high-quality live show from a studio here in Los Angeles. This is an evergreen platform where we want to expose artists to our audience, which is a huge benefit for them. And for us, it's about creating engaging social experiences for our fans."

As mentioned on the Epic Games website, the full schedule for the Dominic Pike concert is as follows:

Dominic Fike Premiere - Saturday, September 12 @ 5 PM ET (2:30 AM IST on Sunday)

Encore 1 - Saturday, September 12 @ 11 PM ET (8:30 AM IST on Sunday)

Encore 2 - Sunday, September 13 @ 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST on Sunday)

That's not all, as Fortnite has also announced the return of the Tender Defender's outfit, expected to arrive in the item shop shortly:

Image Credits: Epic Games

In light of this recent development, Fortnite is all set to launch an exciting new series, and already has two more artists lined up for 19th and 26th September!

With this, Pike is all set to become the youngest music star to feature in an exclusive Fortnite concert, as several more celebrities should follow suit.