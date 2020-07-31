Japanese superstar Kenshi Yonezu is coming to Fortnite Party Royale 

On the day of Diplo's exclusive Fortnite Party Royale event, Epic Games has announced its next, exciting collaboration. As a part of its Party Royale mode, Epic Games has roped in popular Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu on board.

This marks the first instance that a Japanese popstar will be affiliated with the game, where he will stream songs exclusively from his new album 'Stray Sheep'.

The official Twitter handle of Fortnite tweeted the following announcement:

No, you're not dreaming. @hachi_08 is coming to Party Royale!



Come step into the mind of Kenshi Yonezu in this video premiere event featuring songs off his new album “Stray Sheep.”



See you at the show on August 7 at 7 AM ET / 8 PM JST on the Main Stage.https://t.co/PwfcbcznFK pic.twitter.com/Z0skYo8vXa — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 31, 2020

Also Read: Fortnite Party Royale ft Diplo: Free Afterparty Wrap up for grabs.

Who is Kenshi Yonezu?

For those who are not familiar with the name, Kenshi Yonezu is a 29-year-old Japanese musician who made his debut in 2012 with the release of his album 'Diorama'. Along with seven others, he also founded 'Balloom' in 2011, an independent record label for budding musicians.

Post the release of his debut album; he was picked up by Universal Sigma and released subsequent albums titled Yankee, Bremen and Bootleg. The latter-most album skyrocketed Kenshi Yonezu to superstardom as it won the Best Album of the Year at the 60th Japan Record Awards.

Advertisement

How Kenshi Yonezu (@hachi_08) rose from online prodigy to hitmaker in Japan https://t.co/RTPD1EZMq9 pic.twitter.com/5yd9qmyCHQ — billboard (@billboard) August 7, 2017

Since then, he has been one of the most prominent names in J-Pop and has won accolades at the MTV Video Music Awards, Japan as well as featuring on the year-end Billboard Japan charts.

Kenshi Yonezu is also the first Japanese artist to reach 5 million subscribers on YouTube, and his song 'Lemon' has amassed 580 million views so far, another Japanese record.

You can read more about his success story here.

Fortnite ft. Kenshi Yonezu

Epic Games' latest collaboration is sure to excite several fans as they continue to expand their horizons in the Party Royale mode. Kenshi Yonezu is all set to take the Fortnite Main Stage on August 7.

Kenshi Yonezu's upcoming album 'Stray Sheep' (Image Credits: ongakutoyou.com)

The timings for his video premiere are:

Friday, August 7, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT

Friday, August 7, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT

Friday, August 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT

As a reward, players who log into Fortnite from Thursday, August 6 at 8 PM EDT to Friday, August 7, will receive a free banner in return!

Check out the banner below:

The Free Kenshi Yonezu banner up for grabs! (Image Credits: Epic Games)

This latest collaboration has created a lot of buzz online as the Fortnite community gears up for a new association.

Check out some of the reactions below:

never in a million years would i think i would see kenshi yonezu and fortnite in the same sentence — bria🌻 (@idkbria) July 31, 2020

hearing kenshi yonezu's beautiful music over fortnite clips sure is an experience https://t.co/5selto4gcv — ❀ Jihyun/Ji ❀ (@oreganocactus) July 31, 2020

GUESS WHO IS FU*KING SCREAMING AT 4:33 AM CAUSE KENSHI YONEZU WILL HAVE CONCERT IN FREEKING FORTNITE. pic.twitter.com/bk1qtxaylM — ~🐹 (@D2006Nc) July 31, 2020

With this latest announcement, Fortnite continues to add to its impressive lineup of stars who impress with musical concerts in the Fortnite Party Royale Mode.