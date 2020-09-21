Fortnite Party Royale: The Bangtan Boys aka BTS are arriving on the 25th of September for the World Premiere of 'Dynamite'

Attention armies across the globe. Your favourite boy band, BTS, is officially on its way to Fortnite.

In what has to be one of the biggest musical coups so far, Epic Games' Fortnite has announced the arrival of global sensation BTS on the Fortnite island.

As part of the Spotlight Concert Series, which has so far witnessed American artists such as Dominic Fike and Anderson Paak, the latest artists ready to set the Fortnite Main Stage on fire is The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS.

The seven-member boy band from South Korea is one of the hottest talents in the music industry right now and have numerous of fans across the globe, who religiously stan them.

Referred to as the BTS Army, these fans were left overjoyed upon seeing Fortnite's recent announcement:

Can you hear the bass boom? We’re ready for #DynaNite@bts_bighit is coming to Party Royale for the world premiere of their “Dynamite” MV (Choreography ver.)



See you at the party September 25 at 8 PM ET 💜https://t.co/dlsCbpihU3 pic.twitter.com/klpfpG2VDg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2020

BTS is all set to arrive on the Fortnite Party Royale Island on the 25th of September for an exclusive world premiere of their latest chartbuster 'Dynamite'.

The universal appeal of BTS

BTS is one of the biggest and most popular names in the global music industry at the moment, and their meteoric rise is testament to their astronomical achievements.

Comprising the septet of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, the band- which originated from Seoul- has today firmly etched its presence in the hearts of several across the globe.

Image Credits: grammy.com

From becoming the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 Chart to winning Best Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards for three years in a row, their growth has been monumental in placing South Korea on the global music map. They are one of the most popular celebrity boy bands in the world and have sold millions of albums across the globe.

They recently dropped their first English-language single titled 'Dynamite', which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, thereby making them the first South Korean act to hold this unique distinction.

Image Credits: static.billboard.com

BTS arrives on the Fortnite island

Their success is such that they are now all set to take the world of Fortnite by storm. As stated on the official website, BTS will be holding an exclusive World Premiere of Dynamite's Music Video Choreography version.

Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, spoke about this never-before-seen collaboration with BTS:

"We're Always looking to partner with talented artists who are interested in pushing boundaries and are finding innovative ways to reach fans"

As part of the celebration, there will be two new emotes, specifically choreographed by BTS, which will feature in the Fortnite Item Shop, starting September 23 at 8 PM EDT (September 24 at 9 AM KST).

The official schedule of BTS's performance is as follows:

Friday, September 25 at 8 PM EDT (Saturday, September 26 at 9 AM KST)

Rebroadcast on Saturday, September 26 at 8 AM EDT (9 PM KST)

In an added bonus, for all those who cannot wait till the weekend, Fortnite Creative is also providing an opportunity for players to recreate the original Dynamite music video.

On how to participate in the Fortnite Creative event, click here.