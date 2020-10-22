In today's digital age, Twitch streaming has not only emerged as one of the most popular professions, but is also one of the most viable.

Over the years, we've witnessed the growth of several eminent streamers on Twitch, such as Ninja, Pokimane, Shroud and several others, who continue to rake in large viewership numbers due to their gameplay/reaction videos.

Twitch continues to evolve as an expansive space, and recently, we have witnessed several personalities from various different spheres try their hand at Twitch streaming. From Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to American rapper T-Pain, Twitch has become a hotspot for celebrities from various walks of life.

Recently, we also witnessed politicians entering the fray, with Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar teaming up with the likes of Pokimane and HasanAbi, for a game of Among Us, which went on to become the third-most watched Twitch stream ever.

Congresswoman @AOC drew over 430k live concurrent viewers on “Among Us” @Twitch live stream where she encouraged voting. 🗳



— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 21, 2020

This historic event could set the precedent and pave the way for more politicians to follow suit, as the worlds of politics and gaming continue to overlap.

While several notable streamers were invited onboard for AOC's Among Us stream, there was one notable absentee, that being Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who is one of the most entertaining Twitch streamers and Among Us players today.

He seems to have taken this snub a little personally, as during a recent Twitch stream, he took a snide jab at AOC's Twitch stream, by stating that he will soon be playing with none other than the President of Russia himself, Vladimir Putin.

xQc x Vladimir Putin on Twitch ?

xQc is known for his hilarious reactions and classic jibes, which have become his trademark.

Recently, he tweeted a hilarious and mock thank you note to AOC's tweet, where she thanked all the streamers who played with her:

Thank you so much for playing with us, and especially for the invite. It was a blast and I can't thank you enough for the opportunity <3! Good luck with future endeavors! :D — xQc (@xQc) October 21, 2020

His tongue-in cheek and 'salty' reply left fans in splits, as he clearly seemed to be taking it 'well'. However, recently, in an attempt to get back at his snub, he trolled audiences with an 'important announcement':

"Also, if you missed the announcement, we're playing some Among Us with Vladimir Putin at like uh 9pm , you don't want to miss that! "

His sarcastic announcement invited several responses from the online community, as they reacted with quips of their own.

Check out some of the replies on Reddit:









While xQc may not have won an invite to AOC's Among Us stream, he certainly ended up winning over the internet with his most recent cheeky response.