BTS’ Bang Bang Con 21: When will it air, how to stream and everything about K-pop virtual event on Bangtan TV

ARMY is ecstatic, thanks to K-pop boy band BTS, who are soon to grace our screens with their new virtual concert Bang Bang Con 21. The Grammy-nominated K-Pop group is presenting to its fans a free virtual event, which will be streamed from their YouTube channel Bangtan TV.

The much anticipated concert will mark a year since BTS’ first Bang Bang Con 2020, organized by the Billboard Hot 100 topper group at the onset of the global pandemic. Ahead of the band’s second annual event, here’s everything you need to know about it.

When and where to watch BTS' Bang Bang Con 21?

Bang Bang Con 21 will air on April 17th at 3 pm KST or 2 am EDT on Bangtan TV on YouTube only.

What does BTS' Bang Bang Con 21 feature?

Similar to Bang Bang Con 2020, Bang Bang Con 21 will showcase videos of the group’s past concerts and fanmeets. According to Rolling Stone, “The event kicks off with one of their early concerts, 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begins, and then continues on with their global fanmeet, BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop], held in June 2019. The event concludes with BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, held in São Paulo, Brazil, in May 2019.”

What to expect from BTS' Bang Bang Con 21?

While the band is yet to reveal what awaits fans at the second annual virtual concert, ARMY has begun placing bets on their favorite Bangtan moments. Meanwhile, a few fans are anticipating a mixtape after Bang Bang 21 concludes.

BTS IS COMING

BANG BANG CON 21



BANG : BANG BANG CON is coming soon

BANG : Bangtansonyeondan is about to show up, so please take your seats

CON : Corn salad, have some ready pic.twitter.com/bg51nAKwvf — ᴮᴱRitu⁷ (@RituKookie) April 13, 2021

So excited for bang bang con 21

Save the date armys https://t.co/0oHgsnijxb — Kyasarin💜 (@Kyasari58245342) April 12, 2021

and what’s the best that someone drops something at bang bang con 21 like SURPRISE MIXTAPE!!!! — nara ! (@BUSANSFAlRY) April 11, 2021

Bang Bang Con was first organized last year when the novel coronavirus brought the music industry to a halt. However, the livestream was a tremendous success among fans who were relieved to watch their favorite band while being cooped up in their homes. The first virtual concert clocked over 50 million views within 24 hours.

BTS recently released a music video for Film Out, reportedly the lead single from their album BTS, the Best. The album is due for release on June 17th. Meanwhile, the all-boy K-pop band recently received a nomination for Best International Group at the 2021 Brit Awards. They are the first Korean act to be nominated at the award show. Furthermore, they have received three nominations for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will be airing live on May 27th.