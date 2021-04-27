BTS's Butter: When and where to stream, and all you need to know about K-pop group's new English single

BTS's Dynamite continues to break records, but another single might be on its way to dethrone the 2020 dance track that shot the K-pop group to mainstream popularity. With a name like Butter, BTS's new track is bound to be smooth and upbeat.

BTS's Dynamite became the longest-charting single by a Korean artist on the Billboard 100 recently, a record that was previously held by Psy in 2013 for Gangnam Style.

Dynamite also became the longest-running number one single on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart, a record that was previously held by Luis Fonsi's Despacito.

Fans cannot wait to see what records Butter will break. According to a press release, Butter is:

"A dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS."

When and where to stream BTS's Butter

BTS's Butter will be released on May 21 at midnight Eastern Time. The song can be pre-saved on Spotify and pre-added on Apple Music here. Fans in the US can also pre-order the MP3 for the track.

What are fans hoping for BTS's Butter?

The ARMY is excited for the new BTS track to drop, with many already making fan art for the upcoming song.

Fans are also preparing to help BTS break their previous records for Dynamite when Butter releases.

ARMYs all over the world is now fr**king excited for @BTS_twt new single #BTS_Butter



BTS is coming...

BUTTER is coming! pic.twitter.com/iYoQDqZMFM — Weng (@purplearbee) April 27, 2021

what I love about bts fanartists is that they can put a tiny face on a thing of butter or a nugget and we all immediately recognize who’s who like “AHHH YES MR YOONGI IT IS YOU” pic.twitter.com/vOlhvsYSG8 — octo (@awktoboogie) April 27, 2021

I am waiting for butter patiently like jin.😌😌💜 pic.twitter.com/NN9R8x8xul — 🧈Mahambts_fangirl⁷|BUTTER ERA| (@bts_fanmb) April 27, 2021

bts butter ??🧈 ♥︎ bts butter ! <3 B🧈 :D bts !🧈butter# butter ★🧈★ BTSxBUTTER ? ♥︎ 🧈 bts BUTTER <3 butter ! 🧈! BTS !# ♥︎ 🧈 butter <3 bts !!!! 🧈 !!!!! #BTS_Butter 🧈 ?! pic.twitter.com/csVJLyCVEC — #Vaqui₇ lvs ada & yamile | 🧈 ⋆ (@LemusSteicy) April 27, 2021

soo uhm we all thought of bts being a rockstars on their cb...and they decided butter 🧎🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/hi1zMm4inE — dani⁷💫🧈 (@B0KITAE) April 27, 2021

I JUST REALIZED THAT THEIR COMEBACK IS NEXT MONTH!!! #BTS_Butter 🧈 pic.twitter.com/kPgkAcnVwf — LiliaM⁷| I purple u 💜 (@the_rosen_lily) April 27, 2021

BTS is having a new single in a span of 3 weeks and dynamite never left the chart. That's what u called consistent. It's the power of dynamite that we need to passed to butter. pic.twitter.com/kZtNwAYvY6 — `kat⁷🍓 (@yoongibbx) April 27, 2021

I'm not gonna see butter the same way again... Damn u bts... pic.twitter.com/QmpK0TTKTr — SHiN!⁷ ( 🧈 ) (@Shinvaille) April 27, 2021

So your telling me we have to break all of Dynamites record for #BTS_Butter ? I don't think ya'll are ready pic.twitter.com/0mXEvTvlmS — ᴀᴇsᴍᴏᴏɴ⁷ Butter💛 (@KyeomiM) April 27, 2021

Thinking about Joon's verse and how he'll say "like Butter baby" in THAT voice 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/oDJq7dD0mF — 방탄소년단 아미 DOCUMENTARY TEAM⁷ (@amidocumentary) April 27, 2021

Just got sudden cravings for Butter with a little added Suga.#BTS_Butter @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/9kpSf2aDNK — Gere R. Concepcion (@ConcepcionGere) April 27, 2021

Am I trying to catch up on today's contents starting with this butter ASMR thingy? Yes. Yes, I am.



Are BTS the ones cooking? 🤡🤪 pic.twitter.com/AM8yvlD1aF — Caryl ⁷ 🎫 카릴 (@carylsmagicshop) April 27, 2021

So it's gonna be. ..



Dynamite vs Butter

( •_•) (•_• )

( ง )ง ୧( ୧ )

/︶\ /︶\ — 방탄소년단 Publicity™ᴮᴱ⁷ (@BTSPublicity) April 27, 2021

While not many details about Butter are available yet, BTS's official YouTube channel has released an hour-long trailer, featuring the animation of the cover art for the new single.

The hour-long trailer features ASMR sounds in what seems to be a kitchen or a cafe, perhaps hinting at what the music video for BTS' Butter might look like.

Butter will be BTS's second single of the year. Earlier this year, BTS released Film Out in collaboration with Japanese rock band, Back Number. The song was part of the soundtrack for the Japanese film, Signal, a remake of the 2016 Korean drama of the same name.

