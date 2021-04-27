BTS's Butter: When and where to stream, and all you need to know about K-pop group's new English single

BTS's Dynamite continues to break records, but another single might be on its way to dethrone the 2020 dance track that shot the K-pop group to mainstream popularity. With a name like Butter, BTS's new track is bound to be smooth and upbeat.
BTS's Dynamite became the longest-charting single by a Korean artist on the Billboard 100 recently, a record that was previously held by Psy in 2013 for Gangnam Style.
Dynamite also became the longest-running number one single on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart, a record that was previously held by Luis Fonsi's Despacito.
Fans cannot wait to see what records Butter will break. According to a press release, Butter is:
"A dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS."
When and where to stream BTS's Butter
BTS's Butter will be released on May 21 at midnight Eastern Time. The song can be pre-saved on Spotify and pre-added on Apple Music here. Fans in the US can also pre-order the MP3 for the track.
What are fans hoping for BTS's Butter?
The ARMY is excited for the new BTS track to drop, with many already making fan art for the upcoming song.
Fans are also preparing to help BTS break their previous records for Dynamite when Butter releases.
While not many details about Butter are available yet, BTS's official YouTube channel has released an hour-long trailer, featuring the animation of the cover art for the new single.
The hour-long trailer features ASMR sounds in what seems to be a kitchen or a cafe, perhaps hinting at what the music video for BTS' Butter might look like.
Butter will be BTS's second single of the year. Earlier this year, BTS released Film Out in collaboration with Japanese rock band, Back Number. The song was part of the soundtrack for the Japanese film, Signal, a remake of the 2016 Korean drama of the same name.
