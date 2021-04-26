ENHYPEN's 'Drunk-Dazed': Fans spot I-LAND contestants K and EJ in MV

Rookie K-pop boy group ENHYPEN released their second mini-album, "BORDER: CARNIVAL," on April 26, featuring the title track Drunk-Dazed and its music video. The EDM-influenced pop song features members of ENHYPEN in the carnival-inspired track that aims to showcase the new world the members are experiencing as K-pop artists.

Fans of the group got hooked on the song, but there is one small detail in the music video for Drunk-Dazed that has them clamoring for more details. Fans noted that I-LAND contestants K and EJ made cameos in the music video, wondering whether the artists would join HYBE artists such as BTS and TXT and make their debut soon.

When will K and EJ debut?

Japanese trainee K and South Korean trainee EJ were contestants on HYBE's (formerly Big Hit) reality survival show. While the I-LAND winners formed ENHYPEN, few other contestants were signed on to form a Japanese pop group.

K survived until the final episode of I-LAND, where he fell one place short of the debut ranking and could not debut with ENHYPEN. Meanwhile, EJ was eliminated in the second episode but could enter the titular I-LAND in the third episode. He was finally eliminated in the seventh episode.

The winning members of I-LAND formed ENHYPEN, which debuted in November 2020 with their first mini-album, Border: Day One.

K, EJ, Nicholas, Kyungmin, and Ta-Ki will be part of HYBE's "Japan Global Debut Project," with additional members set to join after the auditions held earlier this year in January.

The still-unnamed Japanese boy group is set to debut later this year, with K and EJ's ENHYPEN MV cameos having fans wondering whether their debuts might be sooner than expected.

What fans are saying about K and EJ's cameos in ENHYPEN's new MV

Eager fans spotted K and EJ on the new track and had them wondering whether HYBE was dropping clues for fans. Fans are also trying to decipher other occurrences in the music video.

Now I’m wondering, since K and EJ showed up in #Drunk_Dazed, could the girl student be one of the members from the new girl group that HYBE will debut this year? 🧐 I mean, she accepted the invitation 🤭 #ENHYPEN #BORDER_CARNIVAL pic.twitter.com/l4r2sX84kr — Bookish Theories (@BookishT_S) April 26, 2021

ENHYPEN Vampires and my boi K & EJ Werewolves???? 🤯 This multiverse is poppin OHMYGAHD #ENHYPEN #Drunk_Dazed #BORDER_CARNIVAL pic.twitter.com/n7uWlq2lGw — Bookish Theories (@BookishT_S) April 26, 2021

Okay. Confirmed!!! That was K and EJ in the mv. They have a cameo!!! #ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/RgdNTF53BT — PREFECT OF DISCIPLINE⁷ (@ARMYsPOD_twt) April 26, 2021

K and EJ are in the mv, i repeat, K AND EJ ARE IN THE MV!!! Pre-debut engenes where are u?!!?! #Drunk_Dazed #BORDER_CARNIVAL #ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/OojesTy5Ji — Wrecked by sunoo's blonde hair. (@heeddeonu_u21) April 26, 2021

yall istg i busted my lungs when i saw K and EJ WHAT THE HECK BIGHIT HYBE IDK #Drunk_Dazed #ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/naqvki020p — ⋆⁺₊⋆ ♡̷̷̷ (@9vvmin5) April 26, 2021

Based on their shadows I think K and EJ are werewolves, so if Enhypen are vampires and they're werewolves is there a possibility that they're in a fight? ( Twilight saga things 😬 ) pic.twitter.com/PHRpvc7XrM — hailey - d:day!! (@wonieflirtss) April 26, 2021

OKAY MY HEART 😭😭💛 THIS MV IS INSANE! 💛💛 THEY ARE ALL SO GOOD AND GOOD LOOKING! 💛😭😭



and also K and EJ cameo on the Mv 😭😭💛 I'M CRYING FOR REAL! 😭😭



please watch the official mv: https://t.co/CoSZFaTLXo#ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/GbNhkxYBaN — Eden Kaye Esteban Giron (@KesoKaye) April 26, 2021

K AND EJ WERE IN DRUNK-DAZED MV, MAYBE THEIR DEBUT WILL BE SOMEHOW CONNECTED TO ENHYPEN'S?!?!#)#8 pic.twitter.com/szxCJMb2h9 — sycheria⁷ ◡̈ | CHANHEE DAY (@miniminisub___) April 26, 2021

K and EJ on the MV, what if their concept is connected to ENHYPEN in their debut? ENHYPEN Vampires and K and EJ their group will be the wolves? their are on the same timeline or universe... and this picture shows K caught Sunoo drinking blood... pic.twitter.com/E8hmWeWkR0 — HESONG🦌❄ STREAM DRUNK-DAZE (@LHS_ACES04) April 26, 2021

SO K & EJ WERE WARE WOLVES AND THE GIRL CAN BE A FAIRY OR SOMETHING AND @ENHYPEN_members ARE VAMPIRE'S!



K & EJ ARE GOING TO DEBUT SOON

AND THE GIRL CAN BE A REPRESENTATION FOR THE NEW GIRL GROUP?!!!! #ENHYPEN #Drunk_Dazed #BORDER_CARNIVAL pic.twitter.com/dm3R9Pwvni — J.JK🍟 (@J_Junggukie) April 26, 2021

IM CRYING K & EJ IS ON THE DRUNK-DAZE MV?!!!

THEIR DEBUT IS ALREADY NEAR MARK MY WORDS!!#ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_members #BORDER_CARNIVAL pic.twitter.com/VBvW9s2MID — S ⁷ ᴮᴱ (@shanicxzytae) April 26, 2021

K and EJ😭😭🥺

I think the one who give the invitation in the girl is K and EJ.

And I think EJ and K will debut soon in hybe japan with the other members of iland and the mv of drunk-dazed is connected to their debut mv.#ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/WI4JNAf2Zk — Sean⁷ (@ChristinaSean2) April 26, 2021

after the drunk-dazed mv I just know hybe is foreshadowing k and ej’s debut group will collab with Enhypen and it’s going to be AMAZING. — louis 🥕 (@parklouis6) April 26, 2021

Wait !! if K and EJ are @ Enhypen's mv, is there a possibility that Hybe Japan's debut is connected with drunk-dazed??👀 pic.twitter.com/ow2901eXy1 — hailey - d:day!! (@wonieflirtss) April 26, 2021

No but strategy wise, it was amazing for them to include K and EJ on the mv and possibly to the Enhypen universe. That makes us look forward for their debut even if it’s just for the theories 😳 I’m so excited — Tris ♡ | ENHYPEN CB 🎭 (@sunosunshine) April 26, 2021

K and EJ CAMEO!!!😭 DO THIS MEAN THAT THE JAPAN DEBUT GROUP IS IN THE SAME UNIVERSE AS ENHA? AND THAT THEY'RE DEBUTING SOON😭😭❣️ #Drunk_Dazed #ENHYPEN #BORDER_CARNIVAL pic.twitter.com/2f5SVV0XYO — K🔅 (@kirstlav) April 26, 2021

ENHYPEN's comeback activities for the BORDER: CARNIVAL include ENHYPEN Comeback Show: CARNIVAL, set to air on Mnet and M2 on April 26, at 8:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time.

Watch the music video for Drunk-Dazed below.