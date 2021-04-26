ENHYPEN's 'Drunk-Dazed': Fans spot I-LAND contestants K and EJ in MV

Rookie K-pop boy group ENHYPEN released their second mini-album, "BORDER: CARNIVAL," on April 26, featuring the title track Drunk-Dazed and its music video. The EDM-influenced pop song features members of ENHYPEN in the carnival-inspired track that aims to showcase the new world the members are experiencing as K-pop artists.
Fans of the group got hooked on the song, but there is one small detail in the music video for Drunk-Dazed that has them clamoring for more details. Fans noted that I-LAND contestants K and EJ made cameos in the music video, wondering whether the artists would join HYBE artists such as BTS and TXT and make their debut soon.
When will K and EJ debut?
Japanese trainee K and South Korean trainee EJ were contestants on HYBE's (formerly Big Hit) reality survival show. While the I-LAND winners formed ENHYPEN, few other contestants were signed on to form a Japanese pop group.
K survived until the final episode of I-LAND, where he fell one place short of the debut ranking and could not debut with ENHYPEN. Meanwhile, EJ was eliminated in the second episode but could enter the titular I-LAND in the third episode. He was finally eliminated in the seventh episode.
The winning members of I-LAND formed ENHYPEN, which debuted in November 2020 with their first mini-album, Border: Day One.
K, EJ, Nicholas, Kyungmin, and Ta-Ki will be part of HYBE's "Japan Global Debut Project," with additional members set to join after the auditions held earlier this year in January.
The still-unnamed Japanese boy group is set to debut later this year, with K and EJ's ENHYPEN MV cameos having fans wondering whether their debuts might be sooner than expected.
What fans are saying about K and EJ's cameos in ENHYPEN's new MV
Eager fans spotted K and EJ on the new track and had them wondering whether HYBE was dropping clues for fans. Fans are also trying to decipher other occurrences in the music video.
ENHYPEN's comeback activities for the BORDER: CARNIVAL include ENHYPEN Comeback Show: CARNIVAL, set to air on Mnet and M2 on April 26, at 8:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time.
Watch the music video for Drunk-Dazed below.