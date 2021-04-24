SHINee promise 2021 version of "View," how will it be different from Jonghyun-penned original?

Second generation K-pop boy band SHINee has promised to return with a "2021 version" of their 2015 song, "View," which was released as part of their fourth studio album, "Odd."

Members of the group stated this on the latest episode of SBS's "MMTG Civilization Express," hosted by MC Jaejae in her project to find the best "K-Pop Songs That Deserve Another Comeback." The project aims to identify songs that K-pop fans want to see in new versions upgraded for 2021.

Also read: "Dear OhMyGirl": Release date, teaser, and everything you need to know about Oh My Girl's comeback

SHINee appeared as guests on the MMTG program for the second week and narrowed down the song choices to "View" or "Sherlock (Clue + Note)." "View" was voted by fans as the top choice. All members and MC Jaejae voted on the songs, with three votes choosing "View" as the winner.

SHINee then promised MC Jaejae that they would come back with a 2021 version of "View" for the upcoming "K-Pop Songs That Deserve Another Comeback" special concert.

Also read: BLACKPINK ties with Coldplay for groups with most MVs reaching 1 billion views on YouTube

How will the 2021 version of SHINee's "View" be different?

"View" is a special song for SHINee World, given that the lyrics of the song were penned by the late Jonghyun, who died by apparent suicide in December 2017. The song won numerous awards when it was released, including Mnet's "M! Countdown," KBS's "Music Bank," SBS's "Inkigayo," and more.

The song and album cemented SHINee's position as one of the biggest K-pop groups and "View" as one of SHINee World's favorite tracks of the group.

Advertisement

If SHINee releases the 2021 version as promised, it could be quite different from the original. This is due to the absence of the songwriter, Jonghyun, who Key revealed wrote better lyrics than what was originally written for the song.

Also read: Fans wonder if GOT7's Jackson Wang will be singing for Marvel's Shang-Chi OST

One of the reasons for the group's phenomenal success is due to each member's unique vocals, including Jonghyun, Onew, Taemin, Minho, and Key.

Another concern is whether the song will be recorded before SHINee's maknae, Taemin, enlists for his mandatory service of two years in the South Korean military at the end of May 2021.

Should Taemin be absent from the recording, only Onew, Minho, and Key would be a part of the 2021 version of "View," making it quite different from the original.

The question remains whether the updated version will be welcomed by fans. "View" remains a fan favorite among SHINee's discography. "SHINee is five" is constantly used by fans and members alike to remember Jonghyun. It may be hard to imagine a version of the song without the late K-pop crooner's legendary voice.

Watch SHINee speak about "View" with MC Jaejae below.

Advertisement