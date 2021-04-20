Fans wonder if GOT7's Jackson Wang will be singing for Marvel's Shang-Chi OST

Marvel's teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has Kpop fans wondering if GOT7's Jackson Wang will be singing on the official soundtrack of the film.

The teaser trailer may have given fans of the original comics much to unpack, including what villains could be featured. However, it is a subtle part in the trailer that cannot be seen that has fans thinking that Jackson Wang could be a part of the Marvel family.

Why do fans think Jackson Wang sings for Shang-Chi OST?

The trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has much to offer, including clues on the origin story of Shang-Chi played by Simu Liu. It is packed with action scenes that hint at at least three villains appearing in the film.

Making the teaser all the more exciting is the signature background score that fans have come to expect of Marvel's films. Many fans believe they noticed Jackson Wang's voice in the background.

Furthermore, a potential misstep by 88rising, a media company that regularly collaborates with Wang, could have added fuel to the fire that the singer is part of the Shang-Chi OST.

Users noted that when 88rising reposted the trailer on its social media accounts, it initially tagged Jackson Wang on Instagram but soon removed it.

However, neither Marvel nor Jackson Wang have made any official statement regarding his involvement in the OST for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This theory cannot be confirmed yet.

What do fans think about Jackson Wang's potential involvement in the Shang-Chi OST?

Hong Kong artist Jackson Wang rose to fame when he debuted as a member of Kpop boy band GOT7 in 2014. During his involvement in the Kpop industry, Wang appeared on several variety shows that catapulted his popularity. He also made regular television appearances in China.

Jackson Wang's first solo album came out in 2017, and in the following year, he became an ambassador for Hong Kong tourism.

Since JYP Entertainment and GOT7 decided not to renew their contract together earlier this year, Jackson Wang has been performing as a solo artist, releasing the singles LMLY and Alone.

While Jackson Wang's time with GOT7 may have come to a standstill, he is still one of the top Kpop stars in the world. As such, fans are excited about the prospect of Jackson Wang's involvement in the OST for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

SHUT UP !! THEY ADDED THE TAGS 😭 JACKSON WANG MARVEL OST !!!! I'M GONNA CRY it's a good opportunity for him 😭 also, Jackson's a huge Marvel fan and his song is actually gonna be in one of it's movies 😭 pic.twitter.com/HG7mJrHbwp — wang ˢⁿᵉᵃᵏʸ (@sneakyseunie) April 19, 2021

NOW YOU'RE TELLING ME JACKSON WANG ON A MARVEL SOUNDTRACK ???? pic.twitter.com/yS3gykNkab — thinking about jinson (@jinsonthinker) April 19, 2021

OMGGG Jackson Wang will sing the official soundtrack for The newest movie of Marvel Studios "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"



Jackson Wang is singing a soundtrack for a MARVEL movie, y'all OMGGG, I'M SO EXCITED FOR THIS,And congratulations Jackson

/pan tuan pic.twitter.com/Sx568uUQ8f — 越越 🍜FINALS🍜 (@aegmook__) April 19, 2021

I DONT CARE IF IM WRONG. JACKSON WANG HAS ONE OF THE MOST UNIQUE VOICES IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY. NOT JUST IN KPOP BUT THE GLOBALLY OKAY? AND IM CLAIMING THAT THE SINGER OF THAT MARVEL TRAILER IS JACKSON WANG. — EL엘 ‧ check pinned (@jackbamsbish) April 19, 2021

Marvel Studios: *trying to hide Jackson Wangs deep raspy voice in the background of the trailer* "how will they know?"



Ahgase: "JACKSON WANG FROM CHINA IS ON THE SHANG CHI SOUNDTRACK, YES KING, CONGRATS! 🎉👑"



Marvel Studios: "Well shit!" — 𝓦𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻 💔 (@WinterEclipse_) April 19, 2021

And When Marvel Fans Hear Jackson's Sexy Deep Voice Then Checks Him Out And Fall In Love With Him😌 Jackson Wang World Domination Y'all🔥#JACKSONWANG@JacksonWang852 pic.twitter.com/N5z5Ee3ls7 — Lil𓅪 (@Ahgaseloveloop) April 19, 2021

Very excited for Shang Chi and the background music is screaming Jackson Wang vibes. Just imagine how amazing this teaser would've sound with a Jackson Wang song https://t.co/TSJ8ysVxqk — marie (@xdefseoul) April 19, 2021

I'm crying, literally! I'm a big fan of Marvel since I was little and the possibility of Jackson Wang singing the soundtrack for Shang Chi is like a dream to me. — Tita Ahgase (@titaahgase) April 19, 2021

You best believe I will yell “THATS JACKSON WANG FROM CHINA” during the end credits in the cinema after watching #ShangChi — beyza✨🌙|DAY6 NEGENTROPY🧡 (@daisy_bey) April 19, 2021

So you're telling me Jackson Wang might sing an official soundtrack song for the new Marvel Studios film?? You mean to tell me my two worlds will collide in such amazing way??? 😭💚🔥 #ShangChi — domka⁷⧖♡༄🦋 (@defwoophoria) April 19, 2021