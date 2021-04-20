Fans wonder if GOT7's Jackson Wang will be singing for Marvel's Shang-Chi OST

Marvel's teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has Kpop fans wondering if GOT7's Jackson Wang will be singing on the official soundtrack of the film.
The teaser trailer may have given fans of the original comics much to unpack, including what villains could be featured. However, it is a subtle part in the trailer that cannot be seen that has fans thinking that Jackson Wang could be a part of the Marvel family.
Why do fans think Jackson Wang sings for Shang-Chi OST?
The trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has much to offer, including clues on the origin story of Shang-Chi played by Simu Liu. It is packed with action scenes that hint at at least three villains appearing in the film.
Making the teaser all the more exciting is the signature background score that fans have come to expect of Marvel's films. Many fans believe they noticed Jackson Wang's voice in the background.
Furthermore, a potential misstep by 88rising, a media company that regularly collaborates with Wang, could have added fuel to the fire that the singer is part of the Shang-Chi OST.
Users noted that when 88rising reposted the trailer on its social media accounts, it initially tagged Jackson Wang on Instagram but soon removed it.
However, neither Marvel nor Jackson Wang have made any official statement regarding his involvement in the OST for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This theory cannot be confirmed yet.
What do fans think about Jackson Wang's potential involvement in the Shang-Chi OST?
Hong Kong artist Jackson Wang rose to fame when he debuted as a member of Kpop boy band GOT7 in 2014. During his involvement in the Kpop industry, Wang appeared on several variety shows that catapulted his popularity. He also made regular television appearances in China.
Jackson Wang's first solo album came out in 2017, and in the following year, he became an ambassador for Hong Kong tourism.
Since JYP Entertainment and GOT7 decided not to renew their contract together earlier this year, Jackson Wang has been performing as a solo artist, releasing the singles LMLY and Alone.
While Jackson Wang's time with GOT7 may have come to a standstill, he is still one of the top Kpop stars in the world. As such, fans are excited about the prospect of Jackson Wang's involvement in the OST for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.