Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Trailer, Release date and more details

The trailer for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally here, and from first impressions, the movie is surely going to look amazing. The film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four's plans.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follows the story of Shang Chi, a kung fu master who is suddenly drawn into an organization known as the Ten Rings.

When does Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings release?

The movie is scheduled for release on 3 September, 2021. Although there's still time for that to happen, the wait is totally going to be worth it from the looks of it. Marvel Studios released the trailer today as a birthday surprise for Simu Liu, the individual who plays the role of Shang Chi.

Shang-Chi is the first hero of Asian origin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast of Shang Chi includes a list of mostly Asian characters as well. Awkwafina plays the role of Katy in the movie while Tony Leung Chiu-wai steps up to the mantle of the Mandarin in the movie. Florian Munteanu of Creed II fame is also a part of the cast of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the secondary villain in the movie.

Surprisingly, Simu Liu also happened to drop the teaser poster for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on his Twitter account as well. The poster shows the martial arts master geared up, ready to face the past that he left behind.

With Shang Chi coming to the Marvel Universe, there's a possibility of other martial artists entering the arena as well. Iron Fist is one of the most popular competitors for this spot. Iron Fist did have his own series on Netflix but due to unforseeable circumstances, the series was canceled.

Although there's no word about any Iron Fist movie or series for now, there might be one soon. Until then, fans can enjoy Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings while pondering on one question, "is it really possible for one to outrun their past?"