WandaVision's "White Vision" reveal leaves Twitter in shock

Note: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of WandaVision.

The highly-anticipated eighth episode of WandaVision has finally arrived, and the internet just can't seem to get enough of it.

Over the past few episodes, the idyllic world of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in Westview has continuously been threatened by something sinister that threatens to overhaul their utopian lives.

Episode 8 attempts to tie up some of these loose ends by flitting between the past and present. It also provides an immersive glance at Agatha Harkness's origins in Salem.

After Season 7's Agatha Harkness reveal set the ball rolling, the series has now sprung yet another surprise, which has left fans with several unanswered questions.

In the WandaVision end-credits scene, which has become a staple feature of the MCU, S.W.O.R.D operative Tyler Hayward can be seen activating a sinister new character — White Vision.

As a result of this exciting new development, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Fans took to the platform to react to the manifold possibilities that lie ahead.

White Vision vs Scarlet Witch in WandaVision finale? Twitter goes berserk over Episode 8

In the comics, White Vision refers to a ghostly version of the original Vision, a colorless, emotionless apparition that is a pale shadow of his humanoid counterpart.

Another banger of a reveal comes right at the end, when Agatha warns Wanda about the power of "chaos magic" as she christens her "The Scarlet Witch."

In the comics, "chaos magic" refers to an all-powerful source of magic capable of rupturing the very fabric of existence. Moreover, it is believed to be one of Scarlet Witch's primary abilities, bestowed upon her by the Elder God, Chthon.

In another one of the most moving segments of the WandaVision episode, viewers get an emotional look at Wanda and Pietro's childhood in Sokovia, where her love for sitcoms is established.

A notable highlight of the episode is Elizabeth Olsen's virtuoso performance as Wanda, which only seems to be getting better as she continues to enthrall and engage in equal measure.

As a result of this surprise reveal of White Vision, Twitter had a meltdown as they went over numerous possible theories.

From Wanda and Monica possibly teaming up to take down Agatha and White Vision to an emotional WandaVision finale in the making, fans simply couldn't seem to get enough of everything that transpired in Episode 8:

billy and tommy when they see white vision: pic.twitter.com/vYMjdTPDKZ — tris ᱬ (@thollandswt) February 26, 2021

the scarlet witch, white vision, and background to the hex. this episode did not miss #wandavision pic.twitter.com/ec1j1Q2F2O — b (@brainardrclark) February 26, 2021

Just realized that White Vision won't have any memory of who Wanda is. #WandaVison is literally breaking my heart. pic.twitter.com/9KlU1vVlOy — S | (@vacantless) February 26, 2021

wanda’s final push to accepting her losses is by k*lling white vision in the finale, isn’t it?#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/3yOutpjL0X — tae | wv spoilers (@taeerage) February 26, 2021

when we get monica & wanda vs agatha & white vision next week pic.twitter.com/AFzKWAwBQR — j🍈 (@wilIowxsza) February 26, 2021

AHHHHHHMHSBSBSBZBZNMnzzn IS THIS WHITE VISION FROM THE COMICS. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/C4ZMRxfhLk — Ashley (@awmarvel24) February 26, 2021

Welp that “white vision” leak was real pic.twitter.com/Lu2QikdqW5 — Mutant Wanda 2K23 (wv spoilers) (@pedrettifux) February 26, 2021

THE SCARLET WITCH AND WHITE VISION... MARVEL REALLY DIDN'T COME TO PLAY I AM SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/cqnRDHYnxg — isabel (@buckndiaz) February 26, 2021

me seeing white vision knowing wanda is in for more hell 😐 #episode8 pic.twitter.com/Ms3zl5aNPG — V. 🤍 (@rlyperfctvelvet) February 26, 2021

Wanda in the next episode when white vision runs up on her #Wandavision pic.twitter.com/iVeA4i2Vnu — Yeehaw 🤠 (@SalvaDalva) February 26, 2021

anyways finna pull me a white vision and turn off all my emotions 💗 pic.twitter.com/Xl75qSQxWB — Eve 💗 (@beatsbyeve) February 26, 2021

vision stans: oh god i don't wanna watch him die for the fourth time

white vision: [enters the chat]

vision stans: pic.twitter.com/TeEDxEaSTj — beth ✨ | wv spoilers (@mximoffromanoff) February 26, 2021

Scarlet witch v Agatha

Vision v white vision



Nothing will ever prepare me for this so I will in fact be perishing while watching pic.twitter.com/Ozgei9FOFM — Ayden (@ajmc121212) February 26, 2021

The Scarlet Witch, Chaos Magic, and White Vision OMG MY HEART #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/IM1um1eHNR — Charles (@HorrorGeek9) February 26, 2021

I’m shook. White vision. Chaos magic. Scarlet Witch 🤯 #WANDAVISION — Alfredo Flores (@AlfredoFlores) February 26, 2021

Interestingly, the cast page of WandaVision states that James Spader, who played Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron, is supposed to be the voice of White Vision.

When Ultron is the voice of white vision and Wanda’s rips his heart out again>>>> pic.twitter.com/T08LlR6kxe — c h a r l e s ! ~ (@SonToCXH) February 26, 2021

With Episode 8 triumphantly kicking down the door to a whole new world of possible outcomes, the hype surrounding Episode 9 just got a lot more real.