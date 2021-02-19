WandaVision's Agatha Harkness reveal in Episode 7 gives rise to hilarious memes

Note: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of WandaVision.

The highly-anticipated seventh episode of WandaVision has finally arrived, and along with it, a compelling new character who goes by the name of Agatha Harkness.

Fans of WandaVision were recently left distraught upon logging onto Disney Plus to watch the highly anticipated seventh episode, as the streaming service crashed due to a massive influx of global viewers.

Listen, @disneyplus I did not stay awake to be hit with this nonsense. Gimme my new #WandaVision NOW pleaseandthankyou pic.twitter.com/9zrmOXCeBc — supercommonname (@supercommonname) February 19, 2021

Thankfully for fans, Disney Plus managed to overcome initial hiccups to provide viewers with a stellar seventh episode, which leaves a lot to ponder over.

Apart from the distinct sitcom feel and homage to shows such as The Office and Modern Family, the biggest reveal comes in the form of Westview's nosy neighbor Agnes. She completes her pending transformation to become Agatha Harkness, the skilled witch from Marvel Comics.

Contrary to popular WandaVision fan theory, which assumed that Mephisto in the guise of Evan Peters' Quicksilver was pulling the strings all along, it turns out that Agatha Harkness was the puppet master behind it all, in the guise of Agnes.

As a result of the exciting new development, fans took to Twitter to express shock over this latest curveball.

Who is Agatha Harkness? Fans respond to Agnes' reveal in WandaVision Episode 7

Advertisement

The WandaVision Agatha Harkness reveal has been pending for a long time, as fans have quickly connected the dots leading up to Episode 7's revelation.

In the comics, Agnes is depicted as one of the original witches from the Salem witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts. She is one of the most powerful witches globally and serves as a mentor to Wanda Maximoff.

She is also known to wear a striking amulet in the comics, which is referenced in WandaVision, courtesy of a unique necklace that Agnes often wears.

There is also a prophetic reference to her true identity in Episode 6, where Agnes dresses up as a witch for Halloween. With the show's makers providing numerous hints so far, her reveal seems to have provided fans a much-needed sense of relief.

In Episode 7, the reveal takes place at a strategic junction, where, after entering her lair, Wanda is faced with the revelation that her inquisitive neighbor is much more than what meets the eye.

Her introduction is elevated with a powerful dialogue, which is executed perfectly by Kathryn Hahn's Agnes:

"The name's Agatha Harkness. Lovely to finally meet you, dear."

What makes the encounter all the more gut-wrenching is the reveal that Agnes is the one behind the death of Billy and Tommy's adorable dog, Sparky.

In light of Episode 7's Agatha Harkness reveal, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes:

Advertisement

wandavision episode 7 spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.



Agnes: “I’m Agatha Harkness”

Me: *Pretends to be shocked*



pic.twitter.com/9YYH60oW5g — ᱬ EnviRhyss ᱬ | Wiccan Era (WV SPOILERS) (@WiccanSimp) February 19, 2021

Wandavision Episode 7 SPOILERS

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

HOLYYY THAT REVEAL THOOOO!! Even though most of us new that Agnes is Agatha Harkness, IT WAS STILL SO WELL DONE!! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/hcPJlZItZ2 — Owennn (@twdowennn) February 19, 2021

SPOILERS #WandaVision

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

all of us acting like we didn’t know that agnes was agatha harkness pic.twitter.com/cM2fCqlHfD — marina 🪐 (@MarinaTouma) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

#wandavision spoilers

-

-

so what did agnes / agatha harkness do to billy and tommy? eat them? pic.twitter.com/ad9NsrCV9U — ‎kenna 🕊🌿| wv spoilers (@redromancva) February 19, 2021

Agnes revealing she is Agatha Harkness #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/VTlSLQqhDc — Emma ᱬ (@bewitchedwanda) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

#WandaVision agnes is going to hell for killing sparky idc pic.twitter.com/7tjGcZL4LW — tyler (@supermansIut) February 19, 2021

#wandavision spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

the way we knew agnes was agatha harkness pic.twitter.com/qUjj7NNEbo — yonna | wv spoilers (@maximoffsivy) February 19, 2021

// wandavision spoilers , wv spoilers , #WandaVision spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

agnes revealing she was agatha harkness the entire time: pic.twitter.com/Ov9CjYKaZ8 — jay | wv spoilers! (@1610M0RALES) February 19, 2021

wandavision spoilers

-

-

-

-

agnes revealing she’s been agatha all along #wandavision pic.twitter.com/8W1Xue20Gm — sam defense bot (@miIfmaximoff) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

cw // #wandavision spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

sparky when he sees what agnes is about to do pic.twitter.com/aaWpiBDgFS — val | wv spoilers (@SPIDEYB4RNES) February 19, 2021

#wandavision10s #WandaVision



I know we knew all along that Agnes was Agatha Harkness but the reveal with the song was everything pic.twitter.com/r7XOCMilww — .. (@13evermores) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

me: agnes is agatha harkness

agnes: is actually agatha harkness

me:#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/ajnX3ScGZG — puti (@hoeIetariat) February 19, 2021

AGATHA HARKNESS BEHIND ALL THE MESS BE LIKE #WandaVision

pic.twitter.com/YB1dVCb4Y5 — aira | wandavision spoiler (@trixiedash) February 19, 2021

Me When AGATHA HARKNESS said she Killed Sparky in Episode 7 of #WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/Xq5tuOID5Z — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) February 19, 2021

wandavision spoilers episode 7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

me begging agatha harkness to get magneto to somehow appear pic.twitter.com/KL59g9Ae3g — nicole ✡︎ | 77 days till loki (@tomcrusty) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

There is also an exciting end-credit scene that provides viewers with a glimpse of Monica Rambeau's powers as Teyonah Parris continues to excel in her role as Spectrum.

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast online, it appears that WandaVision's seventh episode has laid the foundation for an epic finale, as the hype surrounding the final two episodes has just reached an all-time high.