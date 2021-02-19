WandaVision's Agatha Harkness reveal in Episode 7 gives rise to hilarious memes

Note: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of WandaVision.
The highly-anticipated seventh episode of WandaVision has finally arrived, and along with it, a compelling new character who goes by the name of Agatha Harkness.
Fans of WandaVision were recently left distraught upon logging onto Disney Plus to watch the highly anticipated seventh episode, as the streaming service crashed due to a massive influx of global viewers.
Thankfully for fans, Disney Plus managed to overcome initial hiccups to provide viewers with a stellar seventh episode, which leaves a lot to ponder over.
Apart from the distinct sitcom feel and homage to shows such as The Office and Modern Family, the biggest reveal comes in the form of Westview's nosy neighbor Agnes. She completes her pending transformation to become Agatha Harkness, the skilled witch from Marvel Comics.
Contrary to popular WandaVision fan theory, which assumed that Mephisto in the guise of Evan Peters' Quicksilver was pulling the strings all along, it turns out that Agatha Harkness was the puppet master behind it all, in the guise of Agnes.
As a result of the exciting new development, fans took to Twitter to express shock over this latest curveball.
Who is Agatha Harkness? Fans respond to Agnes' reveal in WandaVision Episode 7
The WandaVision Agatha Harkness reveal has been pending for a long time, as fans have quickly connected the dots leading up to Episode 7's revelation.
In the comics, Agnes is depicted as one of the original witches from the Salem witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts. She is one of the most powerful witches globally and serves as a mentor to Wanda Maximoff.
She is also known to wear a striking amulet in the comics, which is referenced in WandaVision, courtesy of a unique necklace that Agnes often wears.
There is also a prophetic reference to her true identity in Episode 6, where Agnes dresses up as a witch for Halloween. With the show's makers providing numerous hints so far, her reveal seems to have provided fans a much-needed sense of relief.
In Episode 7, the reveal takes place at a strategic junction, where, after entering her lair, Wanda is faced with the revelation that her inquisitive neighbor is much more than what meets the eye.
Her introduction is elevated with a powerful dialogue, which is executed perfectly by Kathryn Hahn's Agnes:
"The name's Agatha Harkness. Lovely to finally meet you, dear."
What makes the encounter all the more gut-wrenching is the reveal that Agnes is the one behind the death of Billy and Tommy's adorable dog, Sparky.
In light of Episode 7's Agatha Harkness reveal, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes:
There is also an exciting end-credit scene that provides viewers with a glimpse of Monica Rambeau's powers as Teyonah Parris continues to excel in her role as Spectrum.
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast online, it appears that WandaVision's seventh episode has laid the foundation for an epic finale, as the hype surrounding the final two episodes has just reached an all-time high.Published 19 Feb 2021, 15:36 IST