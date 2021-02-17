Fortnite leaks reveal subtle hints pointing to a WandaVision collaboration

Rumors suggesting a WandaVision collaboration with Fortnite have gathered pace after new leaked revelations suggest the same.

There has been no shortage of collaborations with Fortnite, especially during recent seasons. The standout collaboration of all has to be the one with Marvel, which saw multiple superheroes from the comic series find their way onto Fortnite's island.

However, since Galactus appeared at the end of the Nexus Wars, Fortnite has gone through many collaborations. From PlayStation's Kratos to Xbox's Master Chief, the collaborations have led to a situation where many players feel that Fortnite lacks original content.

Nevertheless, based on the latest Fortnite leaks, the game could be set to engage in multiple collaborations shortly. Fan theories about these leaks have even gone on to suggest the certainty of a WandaVision collab in Fortnite.

ok ok ok hear me out,



in the mid season trailer for wandavision it shows wanda looking at the mind stone (or whatever the yellow one is i forgot) and it cuts to it exploding. we haven’t seen that scene yet but it would line up perfectly with this friday or next friday cause that — Eli (@EliLovesLizzie) February 16, 2021

Also I think this Friday the episode is an hour same as episode 8 and 9 pic.twitter.com/uTSmNruU3f — Galactic (@halloweenxx2020) February 16, 2021

acutePanic could be wanda right???? cause she’s panicking the whole time — Eli (@EliLovesLizzie) February 16, 2021

Fortnite x WandaVision could be the next collaboration.

Based on the leaks that have surfaced regarding the upcoming characters in Fortnite, the game is set to receive two new hunters and one other character. However, there has been no concrete evidence regarding the identity of these three characters.

However, fan theories and speculations cannot seem to stop suggesting a WandaVision collaboration with Fortnite. Despite all the community's cries and rumors, the appearance of either Wanda Maximoff or Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains somewhat unbelievable.

This is because the previous collaboration that Fortnite had with Marvel was entirely canonical and had references to the comic book universe. Given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows its own storylines and costumes, the appearance of references from the TV series does not seem very plausible.

Nevertheless, that hasn't prevented some fans from making requests and predictions regarding the leaked information. After the massive success of WandaVision's first six episodes, Epic Games could very well be looking to cash-in on another trending topic to boost the popularity of Fortnite.

However, there has been no official communication regarding this matter from either Epic Games or Marvel. This leaves the entire community in an agonizing wait to see who the upcoming characters and hunters will be in Fortnite.