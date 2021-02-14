WandaVision Episode 6 theme song is dark, unsettling, and a teaser for what's to come

WandaVision Episode 6 was the most recent episode to premiere on Disney+. The intro song for the latest episode might be teasing a much darker future for the show.

In a '90s themed intro, Episode 6 of WandaVision kicks off events by showing the whole family looking cheerful and vibrant. It's a fun intro and a nod to a successful decade of American television. On closer inspection, however, there is far more to the intro.

There seems to be a deeper meaning behind the lyrics. Not only are the words intriguing, but the person on screen as well.

Here are the lyrics to the song:

"Wanda. WandaVision. Don’t try to fight the chaos. Don’t question what you’ve done. The game can try to play us. Don’t let it stop the fun. Some days, it’s all confusion. Easy come and easy go. But if it’s all illusion. Sit back, enjoy the show. Let’s keep it going. Let’s keep it going. Through each distorted day. Let’s keep it going. Though there may be no way of knowing. Who’s coming by to play."

Pietro, who is played by Evan Peters, is on-screen when the line, "there's no way of knowing who's coming out to play," is sung.

Quicksilver, Wanda's brother, is played by a different actor in the MCU movies. Evan Peters is originally from the X-Men universe, which merged with Disney.

Many fans are theorizing that the new Quicksilver isn't Pietro at all.

WandaVision theory from Episode 6

WandaVision has proven to be a very surreal show. The viewer is as confused as those in the show trying to unravel the mysteries of Westview.

One of the main theories being thrown around is the town of Westview isn't being controlled by Wanda alone. Fans believe that Mephisto, the Marvel equivalent of the devil, has also got a hand in manipulating Westview.

Mephisto is associated with the WandaVision duo in the comics and is the reason Wanda and Vision have kids. His soul shards are used to create the children in the comics.

The theory suggests that Pietro is an illusion created by Mephisto. Pietro has been behaving uncharacteristically in WandaVision. He also blew his cover and took a hit from Wanda at the end of Episode 6. Mephisto may be joining in the fun soon.

It's clear that there is a lot more to the show than meets the eye, and fans will have to read between the lines.