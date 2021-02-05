Evan Peters' shocking WandaVision cameo sends fans into a frenzy, as Multiverse looms large

Attention Marvel fans across the globe, for the highly anticipated multiverse is finally here. This comes courtesy of a shocking cameo appearance by Evan Peters' Quicksilver at the end of episode five of WandaVision.

For a long time now, rumors of the multiverse have been floating around the internet. Fans were convinced that it was only a matter of time before their favorite X-Men characters popped up in the MCU.

It turns out these rumors were indeed true. The sudden appearance of Evan Peters' beloved Pietro Maximoff in Wanda Maximoff's idyllic Westview blew the lid over a long-overdue multiverse crossover.

The last time fans saw Evan Peters' Quicksilver on screen was back in 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

His appearance has now completely shaken up the multiverse narrative. His entry enables him to take over from Aaron Taylor-Johnson's portrayal of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

His surprise cameo sent Twitter into a meltdown. Excited fans pondered over what exactly his cameo means for the future of the multiverse in the MCU.

Evan Peters' Quicksilver debuts in WandaVision, marks the start of the Multiverse

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Wanda Maximoff's twin brother Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver was killed in battle in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In Fox's series of X-Men films, Evan Peters' portrayal of Quicksilver was set in the '80s. It featured a carefree speedster still coming to terms with his identity as Magneto's son.

The merging of two alternate timelines created by Fox and Marvel has been discussed for a long time. Evan Peters' cameo serves as the first step towards setting up the highly anticipated multi-verse.

Aaron Taylor Johnson and Evan Peters running into each other on set like pic.twitter.com/L33UJbp0ia — Isobel (@haynes_issy) February 4, 2021

While it was always expected to happen at some point in time, the cameo in WandaVision is still quite a shock. The narrative device used to "recast Pietro" has attracted a significant amount of attention online.

Me when Evan Peters showed up at the end pic.twitter.com/pJTJms3oLa — j ♡ wanda (@loki_x0) February 5, 2021

This is my favorite episode by far, everything about this was perfect, Vision keeps getting better every episode, and they brought in Evan Peters...I win #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/ubxxcrhbzL — The Useless Avenger🧚🏾✨ (@AvengerNaya) February 5, 2021

I’m so happy to see evan peters back on my screen 🙌🏾#WandaVison pic.twitter.com/5qGsp901KR — Jada Holliman (@golden_lajada) February 5, 2021

EVAN PETERS AS PEITRO IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/6rgeRKbaOD — faz | TFATWS (@buckyssteven) February 5, 2021

pic.twitter.com/EFwF2ZNbZJ — Too many losses. I can't take anymore. (@ihatethistown19) February 5, 2021

Not me crying after seeing Evan Peters Pietro in the new #WandaVision episode pic.twitter.com/IhRrmiU081 — KellBell (@langlands_kelli) February 5, 2021

#WandaVison seeing Evan Peters show up as Pietro officially confirming the crossover pic.twitter.com/VpuwH2A7Oy — Ayeisha kay (@kay_eish) February 5, 2021

Okay but Evan Peters in episode 5 of #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/FY9CSwDaMz — S S O ⅄ (@yosssaurus) February 5, 2021

Evan Peters returning as Quicksilver in the new WandaVision episode is everything I needed 😩 pic.twitter.com/nQ3aijeP45 — Christian (@christianshtx) February 5, 2021

AND MARVEL REALLY EXPECTS ME TO WAIT A WEEK AFTER EPISODE 5???? PIETRO??? EVAN PETERS??? THE POSSIBLE MULTIVERSE??? pic.twitter.com/P9aLUn4yZg — La Pet • BLM (@bby_native) February 5, 2021

Me at the end of Episode 5 when Evan Peter’s Quicksilver showed up. pic.twitter.com/AVg05TUwE7 — Serg‎ (@check0_) February 5, 2021

EVAN PETERS AS QUICKSLIVER!!!



The multiverse is getting started. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/ICLW70ykJ6 — Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) February 5, 2021

WANDAVISION SPOILERS

Kevin Feige and Jac Schaeffer's minds... Episode 5 is *chef's kiss*#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/XjMxEPgeNT — Gillian Annis (@thegillianannis) February 5, 2021

The return of quicksilver played by Evan Peters is everything I need to know. That this is how there’re going to confirm mutants in the MCU, and is also proof that the multiverse exists. https://t.co/aII28iPaSq — DEVO (@Doodle_d3) February 5, 2021

Kevin Feige and Marvel does it AGAIN! WE ARE OFFICIALLY IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS!

🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/N6T4YecFSE — ℭ𝔞𝔯𝔡𝔦𝔞𝔢 ʐ𝔬𝔯𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔰 (@CardiaeZorales) February 5, 2021

I AM SCREAMING OH MY GOD PIETRO pic.twitter.com/e5F6z2uwSn — aves (@DIORLOKI) February 5, 2021

No spoilers, but #WandaVision just keeps getting better. Every episode is better than the last. I cannot wait to see where this all leads. I need answers! pic.twitter.com/RrowTWfVoH — Andrew Doyle (@AndrewJDoyle) February 5, 2021

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has already stated that Spider-Man 3 will be the most ambitious Marvel movie yet. It is the lead-up to Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. It looks like fans are going to be in for a real treat.

With shows such as "Loki" and "Falcon and Winter Soldier" in the pipeline, fans will eagerly be waiting to see what Kevin Feige has up his sleeve next.