Evan Peters' shocking WandaVision cameo sends fans into a frenzy, as Multiverse looms large

Attention Marvel fans across the globe, for the highly anticipated multiverse is finally here. This comes courtesy of a shocking cameo appearance by Evan Peters' Quicksilver at the end of episode five of WandaVision.
For a long time now, rumors of the multiverse have been floating around the internet. Fans were convinced that it was only a matter of time before their favorite X-Men characters popped up in the MCU.
It turns out these rumors were indeed true. The sudden appearance of Evan Peters' beloved Pietro Maximoff in Wanda Maximoff's idyllic Westview blew the lid over a long-overdue multiverse crossover.
The last time fans saw Evan Peters' Quicksilver on screen was back in 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
His appearance has now completely shaken up the multiverse narrative. His entry enables him to take over from Aaron Taylor-Johnson's portrayal of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron.
His surprise cameo sent Twitter into a meltdown. Excited fans pondered over what exactly his cameo means for the future of the multiverse in the MCU.
Evan Peters' Quicksilver debuts in WandaVision, marks the start of the Multiverse
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Wanda Maximoff's twin brother Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver was killed in battle in Avengers: Age of Ultron.
In Fox's series of X-Men films, Evan Peters' portrayal of Quicksilver was set in the '80s. It featured a carefree speedster still coming to terms with his identity as Magneto's son.
The merging of two alternate timelines created by Fox and Marvel has been discussed for a long time. Evan Peters' cameo serves as the first step towards setting up the highly anticipated multi-verse.
While it was always expected to happen at some point in time, the cameo in WandaVision is still quite a shock. The narrative device used to "recast Pietro" has attracted a significant amount of attention online.
Spider-Man star Tom Holland has already stated that Spider-Man 3 will be the most ambitious Marvel movie yet. It is the lead-up to Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. It looks like fans are going to be in for a real treat.
With shows such as "Loki" and "Falcon and Winter Soldier" in the pipeline, fans will eagerly be waiting to see what Kevin Feige has up his sleeve next.
Published 05 Feb 2021, 17:05 IST