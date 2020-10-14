Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumoured to appear alongside Tom Holland, Twitter goes crazy 

Attention all Spidey fans across the world, as according to recent rumours, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on to appear alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3.

As unlikely as this may have seemed a few months back, this dream team-up has now become a major possibility thanks to the recent addition of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx's Electro, which has opened up a whole new plethora of possibilities and hints towards an upcoming Spider-Verse.

There have been rumours floating around, with regards to a Spider-Verse film and according to Fandom Wire, this now looks set to become a reality:

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on for Spider-Man 3! Details: https://t.co/Vi5DibBFjp pic.twitter.com/hlkXLra3m4 — FandomWire (@FandomWire) October 13, 2020

People have every right to be skeptical about this announcement, considering how monumental it could turn out to be, but fret not, for Fandom Wire has assured fans of their trustworthiness, as they have successfully leaked major reveals in the past, which all went to become true:

In case you don't know us, here are our past scoops that have been officially confirmed... https://t.co/7Z4DjHZP1l — FandomWire (@FandomWire) October 13, 2020

This recent rumour has sent the internet into an absolute meltdown, as several from the online community reacted to this massive 'leak'.

Spider-Man 3 to feature a Spider-Verse with Maguire, Garfield and Holland?

According to the post by Fandom Wire, the appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be solely restricted to a cameo, rather, the duo will have a vital role to play in the proceedings of the film.

The post also reveals that a source close to Sony has confirmed the signing of Maguire and Garfield, who have come on board to assist Tom Holland's Spider-Man take on various foes:

"A Sony source closely involved with Spider-Man 3 has confirmed that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on to reprise their respective Spider-Man roles next to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. "

"The film will in-fact create the first live-action Spider-Verse. Both Maguire and Garfield will appear in Tom Holland’s universe during the final act to help defeat all of the Spider-Men’s combined foes."

"This will not just be a post-credits cameo scene. It sounds more like an Endgame reveal with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker facing MANY Spider-Man villains from across Sony’s Spider-Man movies, along with some new ones. Maguire’s Spider-Man and Garfield’s Spider-Man will join Holland’s universe to help him defeat them"

Tobey Maguire is referred to as the 'OG Spider-Man', having portrayed Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's series (2002-07), followed by Andrew Garfield who portrayed a younger Peter Parker in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man series (2012-2014).

The current MCU Spider-Man is portrayed by Tom Holland, who is all set to appear in the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Far from Home, next year.

As soon as news of this rumour went viral, Twitter had an absolute meltdown as fans from all across the globe reacted to this development:

First movie to make a trillion dollars. — Vic Rd Uribe (@uribefilm) October 13, 2020

FUCKING COME ON THEN YEAH THIS MIGHT BE THE BEST MOVIE OF RECENT TIMES — The Best In The World (@BITWFLO) October 13, 2020

Arre bhai sahab

Main koi sapna toh nai dekh raha hu

Can you imagine the theatre reaction when tobey maguire’s spiderman will appear https://t.co/K3WBSOK7yk — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) October 13, 2020

Tobey Maguire listening to the entire audience cheer after he shows up in the Spiderverse movie: pic.twitter.com/r9uSqKCAUj — TheRDJ64 (@TheRDJ64) October 8, 2020

If I can see Tobey Maguire in a Spider-Man suit one more time, I’d be the happiest man on planet Earth https://t.co/1JSM5kwXrB — Matty (@G27Status) October 13, 2020

ANDREW GARFIELD AND TOBEY MAGUIRE ARE BACK OHMYGODD https://t.co/32GSEz0K1k — rebecca seals🦋 (@RebeccaSeals) October 13, 2020

Guys, it’s a given. The MULTIVERSE IS HAPPENING...and “they” will all be back. Calling it now.



It’s obvious that the planned storyline will begin with ‘Wandavision’, carry into ‘Spider-Man 3’, and conclude with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. THIS IS THE WAY. pic.twitter.com/weQyVXN9tc — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) October 8, 2020

Is this a real life, or is it just a fantasy?#SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/67K7KJD5H5 — blurrr (@blurrr89491080) October 13, 2020

I’ve prayed for days like this pic.twitter.com/JBm7h99gXf — MAD MOOV 🌎☄️💕 ® (@jordzin0) October 13, 2020

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on for Spider-Man 3 👀



Source is @FandomWire , they have a history of being accurate with insider info. pic.twitter.com/TqcjTAFmPA — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) October 13, 2020

Bruhh what i am hearing on Reports sounds like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has signed to be in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 movie by Marvel Studios y'all better get ready for the best Superhero movie yet.. 🕷🕸🕸🕸 pic.twitter.com/TlYus0Tp46 — (Spooky) Guts 🎃 (@gutsthebadass) October 13, 2020

Bruh, I would die if we had Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield going up against a multiverse Sinister Six. — 𝕋𝕦𝕘𝕒 𝔻𝕠𝕣𝕜 🇵🇹 (@SpideyGeek17) October 12, 2020

I've said it once and I'll say it again. A live-action Spider-Verse with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, would get me more excited than any superhero movie ever made. — Ashley (@ash_tw1) October 13, 2020

From the tweets above, it's quite evident that the fans know exactly what they want. If these rumours do indeed end up being true, then without a shadow of a doubt, expect this to be an absolute Spider-Man blockbuster in the making.