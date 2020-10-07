Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse outfit teased as Miles Morales is set to get an official prequel novel and art book

With a few weeks to go for Insomniac Games' Spider-Man: Miles Morales to officially release on the PS4 and the PS5, fans are in for an advanced treat as Marvel has officially announced a prequel novel as well as an exclusive art book.

According to reports, the prequel novel is titled Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Wings of Fury and is written by the acclaimed bestselling author of SLAY, Brittney Morris.

The prequel novel will be published on November 10th 2020 while the art book which is a full-color coffee table hardback titled Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game, has been written by Matt Ralphs and is set to release in February 2021.

Excited for Miles Morales to star in his own video game? 🕸️ Here's your look at the official prequel novel before the game drops, and go beyond the game into its development with the official art book post launch. #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/CY2wMIU2h1 — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 7, 2020

The prequel novel will directly tie into the game itself and will help set the stage for Miles Morales' upcoming adventures in the much-awaited videogame.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales prequel novel to feature the Vulture and Starling

Image Credits: ComicBook.com

According to the official post on the Marvel website, the narrative of the prequel novel will focus on Miles Morales still coming to terms with what it means to be Spider-Man.

After a run-in with the law, Miles will cross paths with the Vulture and his accomplice, Starling, who will pose a considerable threat to Miles' life and everything he stands for. As reported by IGN, the novel will cost $16 and is 288 pages long.

Advertisement

The art book aims to capture the creative process involved in the making of the highly-anticipated upcoming game. The 192-page art book will cost $39.95.

According to the official post, readers can expect a vibrant and masterful rendering of the world of Miles Morales:

"This lush, hardback book showcases the remarkable concept art and in-game renderings including characters, locations, tech, gadgets, Spider suits and much more. All the vibrant art is accompanied by fascinating insights from the artists, collaborators, and developers at Insomniac Games, PlayStation, and Marvel behind the game."

Soon after the official announcement, excited fans took to Twitter to respond to the brand new Miles Morales exclusive editions coming their way:

AMAZING! AND THAT SUIT! 😱😍😱 — Jurre Kroeze (@JurreDSWM) October 7, 2020

Advertisement

Into the spider-verse suit confirmed? — Adnan. (@JohnDough696969) October 7, 2020

Fans have also spotted an uncanny resemblance to the Spidey suit from Into the Spider-Verse, and several believe that this suit could feature when Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrives on the PlayStation:

YOOOO they have the Spider-Verse outfit and Spider-Man Miles Morales!! pic.twitter.com/ZjSOo33pdn — Johnny 🎃 (@JohnnyLockson) October 7, 2020

THE INTO THE SPIDERVERSE SUIT! https://t.co/dikq6Q17NA — TKO (@TKOkocenko) October 7, 2020

Advertisement

How many RT’s to get you guys to allow @insomniacgames to use actual Air Jordan’s. He wore them in into the spiderverse movie, let us in game 😫🙏🏼👀 @Nike @Jumpman23 https://t.co/Ch4wopD8vl — JR (@JRichburg_) October 7, 2020

Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrives on the 12th and 19th of November, for the PS4 and the PS5 respectively.