Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Everything we know so far

The PlayStation 5 Showcase event gave fans exactly what they were looking for. Spider-Man: Miles Morales took center stage quite quickly into the event, and left PS5 and Spider-Man fans itching for more. Until that comes, though, lots of information was given about the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales game.

Players now know when and where the event takes place, and also some details about the storyline. Gameplay was shown focusing on Miles' powers as Spider-Man, and overall, it was a fantastic continuation of the previous information released about the game.

When does Spider-Man: Miles Morales take place?

Image Credits: Insomniac Games

The story picks up one year after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man for PlayStation 4. That game saw Peter Parker protecting New York City from a variety of criminals, super-powered and non-powered alike. Within the game, Miles meets Peter, and they quickly become friends.

At the end of Spider-Man, Miles reveals to Peter that he has powers. The latter does the same, and it made this spin-off an inevitability.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales story details

Advertisement

Miles Morales' mother, Rio Morales, is running for mayor, which is all happening while Harlem is in danger. The notoriously nefarious company within Marvel Comics, known as Roxxon, is at war with a group known as The Underground. They are a high-tech criminal army led by The Tinkerer. The Underground is trying to steal an experimental energy source from Roxxon.

Gameplay shows Miles exiting his home with his best friend, Ganke Lee. The two walk through a street festival that doubles as an election rally for Miles' mother. The Underground attacks Roxxon on a bridge, with Miles, as Spider-Man, attempting a peaceful solution. The Underground, powered by tech, and all very similarly costumed, decide to attack Spider-Man as well.

Image Credits: Insomniac Games

This is when Miles gets to show off his new powers. Venom Blast, a ground slam, and his camouflage ability are all on display here. Things take a turn for the worse and Miles zooms around the bridge as it begins to collapse, saving civilians. He even does the classic Spider-Man move of webbing the two sides together and pulling them toward each other.

Will Spider-Man: Miles Morales be on PS4?

Image Credits: Insomniac Games

That is the question on everyone's mind, though it remains scheduled for "Holiday 2020." The good news is that PS4 owners will be able to get their hands on Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

In a blog post on PlayStation.com during the showcase, it was confirmed that the title would be available at launch on PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5.